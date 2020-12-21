Exclusive! Maruti Suzuki to begin Jimny India manufacturing soon: Production trials underway

Maruti Suzuki is to begin manufacturing the Suzuki Jimny off-roader in India soon. But the SUV remains forbidden fruit for the Indian market itself, as launch plans have not been confirmed.

By:December 21, 2020 1:29 PM
Maruti Suzuki Jimny manufacturing begins in Gurgaon, India

Maruti Suzuki will soon begin production of the Jimny in India. The three-door off-road SUV is expected to be manufactured at its plant in Gurugram. Sources close to the matter have confirmed to Express Drives that the automaker will make an announcement for the same soon. However, Maruti Suzuki India Limited refused to comment on the matter, as a part of its policies regarding future products. Reports suggest that Maruti Suzuki has initiated trial production runs for the vehicle. However, sources have verified that they are export units, not destined for the Indian market.

The Jimny is the fourth-generation model of the much loved Maruti Suzuki Gypsy which India has adored over the years. The new Jimny is a three-door, mini SUV underpinned by a ladder frame chassis and offers selectable 4×4 drive. Under the bonnet is a 1.5-litre petrol engine which is offered with a 5-speed manual or the optional 4-speed automatic.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny India Launch?

At the 2020 Auto Expo, Maruti Suzuki showcased the Suzuki Jimny Sierra on its stand. Displaying the Jimny at the event was said to gauge customer feedback. However, since its Indian market debut, Maruti Suzuki has made no intentions to launch the Jimny in India. There has been speculation regarding a five-door version of the Jimny, designed for the Indian market. It would be sold through its premium channel of dealerships – Nexa. However, there is has been no substantial evidence yet to suggest the same. While test mules of the Jimny have been spotted on Indian roads without camouflage, however, they are said to be units for export markets. It remains to be seen whether the Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be launched in India.

If launched, the Jimny would be a direct rival to the Mahindra Thar. The all-new Thar was launched in India in October 2020 and has swept up the Indian market by storm. The new Thar is offered with petrol and diesel engine variants along with the option of an automatic transmission. Available as a 6-seater or a four-seater, along with the options of a soft or hardtop, the Mahindra Thar is priced between Rs 9.8 lakh to Rs 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). If the Maruti Suzuki Jimny were to arrive, it would likely be offered within the same price range.

