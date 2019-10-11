EXCLUSIVE: Maruti Suzuki S-Presso’s ballistic start gets 10,000+ bookings within 10 days!

It is no secret the Indian buyers have a clear inclination towards SUVs, so much so that SUV styling is more preferred over any other car style. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has long been riding shotgun in the sub-compact SUV segment in the country and to spread its reach in a segment below, the manufacturer rolled out the S-Presso on 30th September. And now, we're no longer wondering if the formula worked with Maruti fans. The S-Presso has raked in over 10,000 bookings within 10 days of its launch in the country holding testimony to its increasing popularity.
The production version of the Future S concept car that was first showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo, Maruti Suzuki S-Presso boasts of small city car dimensions but with SUV-like styling which is why it is majorly pitted against the likes of Renault Kwid.
The S-Presso is powered by the same engine as the Alto K10 - a 1.0-litre three-cylinder unit that puts out 68 hp and 90 Nm of torque and is paired with a five-speed manual and there is an optional AMT available as well. The engine is BS-VI compliant with a claimed fuel efficiency of 21.4-21.7 kpl.
Maruti Suzuki have given the S-Presso a fresh new appeal on the inside as well with a Mini-like centre-oriented setup which includes the instrument cluster on the very top above the infotainment system. The top-of-the-line variant of the S-Presso comes with a touchscreen infotainment system with Maruti’s SmartPlay Studio and is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Also, it gets a multi-function steering wheel that it shares with the new WagonR.
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso will come in six variants - Std, LXI, VXI, VXI AGS, VXI+, and VXI+ AGS with prices starting at Rs 3.69 lakh for the base variant and Rs 4.91 lakh for the top-spec VXI+ with an auto transmission. Prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. The variant wise pricing of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is as follows:
Std: Rs 3.69 lakh
LXI: Rs 4.05 lakh
VXI: Rs 4,24,500 lakh
VXI AGS: Rs 4,67,500 lakh
VXI+: Rs 4.48 lakh
VXI+ AGS: Rs 4.91 lakh
All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi
