Exclusive: Maruti Suzuki S-Presso launch in October: what Maruti’s smallest SUV will offer

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. is gearing up to unveil and launch their micro SUV called the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso. The S-Presso will be the final production model based on the Concept Future-S which was showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo in Greater Noida.

While the official date for the launch has not been confirmed, our sources have said that the micro SUV is expected to be launched on either 1st or 2nd of October. The name of the micro SUV is likely to be called the S-Presso as the manufacturer already has a patent in India on the name from 2017.

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is expected to be powered by the K-Series 1.2-litre petrol engine which also does duty on the current WagonR. The engine will be offered with a 5-speed manual or an AMT semi-automatic transmission. The engine will most likely be BS6 compliant.

The S-Presso will come equipped with a similar level of features like the WagonR. It will come with airbags, rear parking sensors, ABS and EBD as standard as required by regulations. Additionally, it will also be equipped with Maruti's SmartPlay Studio touch-screen infotainment system.

The S-Presso will be Maruti’s rival to the model which Tata Motors will also introduce based on the H2X concept. The segment was first created by the Mahindra KUV100, however, due to the lack of demand for the 6-seater high-riding hatchback, Mahindra will officially discontinue the model and will be replaced the all-electric version of the same. The S-Presso is expected to be launched at a price of around Rs 4 lakh and will sit below the Vitara Brezza sub-compact SUV.