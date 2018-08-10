Exclusive: Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift’s big plus for customers: Honda City, Hyundai Verna watch out!

New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift is set to be launched in India next month and is rather a highly anticipated launch of the year for two reasons. One, it has tasted segment dominance before and had been awaiting a refresh to gain back traction and two, it will be the most affordable car in its segment. According to our sources, the new Ciaz facelift will be priced below Rs 7.9 lakh (ex-showroom), which means it will undercut Honda City and Hyundai Verna's price tags. The bookings for the new Ciaz have been opened and an official launch will take place in August.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz will not only be the lowest prices sedan in the segment, the facelifted version will be improved in many ways. The Ciaz had had the least powerful engine compared to its competition, now though it will come with a new petrol engine that will bring its power figures closer to the City and Verna. Besides this, the Ciaz will also be a lightweight sedan which will work in its favour.

The upcoming 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift has been tweaked on the outside and will now come with sleeker projector headlamps with LED DRLs (daytime running lights). At the back, the tail lamps have also been refreshed. The overall design and styling of the new Ciaz is more premium compared to the outgoing model.

On the inside, the new Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift has been given a thorough update with a new instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system that now supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Watch Toyota Yaris vs Honda City ve Hyundai Verna video review below:

A major change in the new Maruti Ciaz facelift is the engine options. A 1.5-litre petrol engine will replace the existing 1.4-litre unit, and will also feature SHVS technology which should help it deliver a decent fuel efficiency. The other option will be the same 1.3-litre diesel engine, along with the start-stop function.

Select Maruti Suzuki dealers in the country are accepting bookings for the new Ciaz facelift at Rs 11,000. When launched, the Maruti Ciaz facelift will compete with the likes of Hyundai Verna, Honda City and Skoda Rapid.