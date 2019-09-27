EXCLUSIVE: Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS discontinued: Massive discount on remaining stock!

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS, the go-fast version of the Baleno premium hatchback, has now been discontinued from the Indian market. Not a single unit of the same has been produced in the last couple of months. Nexa dealerships are currently offering massive discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh on the unsold stock of the Baleno RS. Launched in India back in 2017, the Baleno RS comes with a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine under the hood. This unit is capable of churning out 101 hp of power along with 150 Nm of peak torque. This engine is paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The discontinuation of the model is likely in the wake of low demand for the model which costs an additional Rs 1.30 lakh over the standard car. Baleno RS is no longer listed on the company's official website.

In comparison, the standard Maruti Suzuki Baleno comes with a 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine. This unit is capable of churning out 82 hp of power along with 114 Nm of peak torque. It is also paired as standard with a 5-speed manual gearbox. However, in addition to the same, there is a CVT automatic on offer as well. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS also comes with disk-brakes on all-four wheels. Apart from this, the RS differentiates from the standard Baleno in terms of its aesthetics. It gets a sportier design for the front and rear bumpers and an RS badge on the boot-lid. After the Baleno recieved its mid-life facelift, the Baleno RS also underwent some minor cosmetic revisions.

On the inside, it is hard to differentiate between the Baleno and the Baleno RS. Both the models get an indentical dashboard layout. Since the RS is based on the top-spec trim of the Baleno, it gets features such as a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Car Play, steering mounted audio controls, automatic climate control, projector headlamps, 16-inch alloy wheels among others. In terms of safety, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS gets dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child-seat mounts as well as rear parking sensors.