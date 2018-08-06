Exclusive: Mahindra’s new ‘World of SUVs’ dealerships: Mahindra G4 Rexton SUV to sell through premium channel

India’s leading Utility Vehicle (UV) manufacturer, Mahindra & Mahindra is shifting gears as it prepares to launch the Mahindra Marazzo and two more SUVs (S201 and G4 Rexton based SUV) in India in the next few months. With these premium vehicles coming up, Mahindra’s dealership across the country will undergo a complete revamp and keeping the SUV portfolio in mind, Mahindra will call its dealership, ‘World of SUVs’ and its entire line-up from the likes of Mahindra Scorpio, KUV100, TUV300, XUV500, Bolero and upcoming models will be sold in a different setting giving the potential customer a better view and understanding of the desired products in the real world.

All the existing Mahindra dealerships will be revamped and both existing and upcoming Mahindra SUVs will be sold with an enhanced digital and customer relation experience. Unlike, Maruti Suzuki Nexa Channel of dealerships, Mahindra is not creating a separate dealer network for its premium products but inside its existing showrooms, will create a separate space for its high-end SUVs to cater to that respective buyer without compromising on the sales of its mass selling products. Mahindra’s World of SUV dealerships will be up and ready by the launch of Mahindra Marazzo in India scheduled in September 2018.

However, it is still not confirmed if the Mahindra Marazzo will be the first product to be sold through Mahindra’s premium showroom-in-showroom channel. Depending on its positioning of Mahindra Marazzo, it will be placed into the premium channel however, the company confirmed that the Mahindra G4 Rexton based SUV will be sold through the premium showroom inside Mahindra World of SUVs.

Veejay Nakra, Chief, Sales and Marketing - Auto, M&M, “The channel strategy revamp is not just for the new vehicles that Mahindra is launching, its for the entire dealership, keeping in mind that Mahindra is an SUV manufacturer, We want customer to experience walking into an SUV manufacturer dealership and not just into a car dealership. The dealership revamping will be inline with Mahindra’s DNA and the ‘Live Young Live Free’ theme.

Mahindra Management team (L to R): Anand Mahindra, Vijay Nakra, Mahesh Babu, Dr. Pawan Goenka and Rajan Wadhera

In the new Mahindra dealership, the company will promote both the rugged and toughness character of its SUVs along with the modern technology and premium feel to the buying experience. “We are going to change the way we display our SUVs, the flooring on which the vehicles are displayed will be changed, the background will be more realistic giving it a feel of an off-roader or a 4X4 vehicle,” Veejay added

Mahindra dealerships will now get a new Reception, change the way its SUVs are displayed. More use of digital screens, large display areas to give a realistic feel along with an outdoor experience. Mahindra also says it will change the way it sells its SUVs along with a new uniform to its sales consultants. Mahindra dealers will also use modern technologies like VR and screen mirroring to make the sales more realistic and transparent, Veejay Nakra further confirmed that Mahindra dealers will be first in the country to mirror link from tablet to a 65-inch television.

About the new premium side showroom for high-end Mahindra vehicles like the G4 Rexton based SUV, Mahindra has literally created a separate showroom within its ‘World of SUVs’ to cater to the even high-end vehicles. This side of the dealership will have a small display area for about 1-2 SUVs and will be loaded with luxurious look and feel. “ A product like the Mahindra Rexton G4 will be a high and premium product, and it requires not just the look and feel but also the technology and people who sell to be inline with it,” said Veejay Nakra.

Mahindra’s objective was to keep the costs in check and so rather opening a new dealership, Mahindra has created the most from its existing channel partners. Currently, Mahindra has 395 dealerships across India and says that 115 dealerships will be ready with World of SUVs by the launch of Mahindra Marazzo in September 2018. The company also plans to have about 430 dealerships in India by the end of this year.

Mahindra G4 Rexton

Expect Mahindra to also be very aggressive on its digital marketing to promote its new products. The company has already launched Mahindra SyouV.com bringing the showroom to as close as possible to its customers and very soon its entire line-up will be featured on this new virtual platform.

On SyouV.com, at an average Mahindra gets about 125,000 unique visitors every month. This translates into about 10,000 Enquiries and about 4% retail conversion of the bookings we receive on this pre-sales platform confirmed the company.

Selling vehicles in India is not an easy job, many good products have failed due to bad marketing strategy but Mahindra’s progressive approach has kept its dealers and product planning in the same line and is now ready to take on growth in the Indian SUV market.