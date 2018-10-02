Exclusive: Mahindra XUV700 (Y400) design revealed! Rexton based SUV India launch this month

Mahindra has been testing its Rexton based SUV for quite a long time in India now. The SUV that has been codenamed as the Y400 is rumoured to be launched in India as the Mahindra XUV700. The vehicle has been recently spotted testing completely undisguised by an Express Drives reader on the Western Express Highway on the outskirts of Mumbai. The image shows the upcoming Mahindra XUV700 in a white colour bearing a red number plate. Based on the new generation Ssangyong G4 Rexton, the upcoming Mahindra offering will be a seven-seater SUV that was first showcased in India at the 2018 Auto Expo. In terms of design and appearance, the upcoming Mahindra XUV700 will have heavy resemblance when compared to its South Korean counterpart. Also, the new Mahindra XUV700 will most likely get sportier looking alloy wheels like the ones on the prototype showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo.

Mahindra Y400 SUV prototype at Auto Expo 2018

The front end of the upcoming Mahindra XUV700 will likely see HID headlamps along with LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lights). Also, the chrome-slat grille and the aggressive bumper from the prototype might be carried over to the final production model. In terms of features, the new Mahindra XUV700 will get an electric sunroof, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system supporting both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, dual zone climate control, ventilated seats and nine airbags. The suspension set up of the upcoming Mahindra XUV700 (Y400) has been tweaked according to the Indian road conditions.

Powering the upcoming Mahindra XUV700 is a 2.2-litre diesel engine that is good for shedding out a maximum power output of 187 bhp along with a peak torque of 450 Nm. The India-spec model will get a seven-speed automatic transmission and it is quite unlikely that Mahindra will offer a manual gearbox with the new XUV700.

Watch our Mahindra Marazzo video review here:

The new Rexton-based Mahindra XUV700 will be launched in India sometime this month and will be the company's second big launch of the year after the Marazzo. The vehicle will be assembled at Mahindra's production facility in Nasik and will be the company's most premium product till date. The new Mahindra XUV700 is expected to be launched in India at a price north of Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom) and will challenge the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and Isuzu MU-X in the segment. More details on the new Mahindra XUV700 expected soon, so stay tuned with us!