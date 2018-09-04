Exclusive: Mahindra to launch two new electric SUVs: Tivoli based S201 Ecosport rival to get electric powertrain

India’s leading Utility Vehicle manufacturer, Mahindra & Mahindra has confirmed that the company will be launching two new electric SUVs by end of Financial Year 2020-21. The first electric SUV will be the electric version of the KUV100 that is scheduled for India launch around April 2019. Mahindra’s new compact-SUV codenamed S201 will also get an electric powertrain and will be the second electric SUV from Mahindra’s stable. Currently, Mahindra Electric is the only company in India to sell electric cars. Tata Motors is also manufacturing the electric version of its Tata Tigor but is restricted to the government’s EESL tender.

During the sidelines of the Mahindra Marazzo launch in India, Dr. Pawan Goenka, MD, Mahindra and Mahindra, confirmed that the company is readying the launch of the SsangYong Tivoli based sub-4-meter SUV in India and later the SUV will also get an electric powertrain. Right from the development stages of the Mahindra’s new S201 SUV the company ensured it to support electric motor. Mahindra S201 will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Ford Ecosport and will mark Mahindra’s long-pending entry into the sub-compact SUV space. Mahindra S201 with petrol and diesel engines will launch in India in next few months.

Mahindra eKUV100

Mahindra electric KUV100 was first confirmed in 2018 and was later showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo. Mahindra’s venture into electric cars started eight years ago with the acquisition of Reva brand and subsequently launching the Mahindra E20 plus and Mahindra e-Verito sedan that is now being used by government officials. Dr Goenka also confirmed that Mahindra will double its electric vehicle production capacity from existing 500 units/month to 1000 units/month as early as by April 2019. With the Indian Government being bullish on EVs, Mahindra expects its capacity to go up to 5000 units per month very soon. The company has already invested Rs 500 crore in the Mahindra Electric division and expect some more investment announcements soon.

Mahindra e-Verito that made its India debut in 2016 is now being supplied to EESL. With the electric sedan getting old and needing a massive generation change, Dr Goenka said that the company has not taken any decision on its e-Verito sedan. “Any decision on the e-Verito sedan will be based on phase II of the EESL tender,” added Goenka. He also confirmed that the company is investing in increasing its production capacity at its manufacturing plant in Chakan as the company gears up to make the new S201 SUV.

Both Mahindra eKUV100 and the electric version of Mahindra S201 SUV will be rolled out of the Chakan plant and the electric powertrain will be rolled out from Mahindra Electric plant in Bengaluru. Mahindra eKuv100 is also likely to be the first electric SUV to go on sale in India.

As the auto-industry gears up for BS-VI compliant vehicles, Mahindra confirmed that upgradation to BS-VI norms will cost the company about Rs 1,000 crore which is less than the development of an all-new vehicle. However, more money will be spent by the suppliers to make BS-VI compliant components. With three big all-new launches this financial year, it has certainly been one of the most aggressive companies in the domestic market.