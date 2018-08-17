Exclusive: Mahindra Marazzo India launch date confirmed: Top things to know about Tata Hexa, Toyota Innova rival

One of the most anticipated launches from Mahindra, the Marazzo (U321) MPV will make its market launch in India on 3rd September 2018. It will also be for the first time that Mahindra Marazzo will be showcased for the very first time. The company has been teasing the new MPV by releasing the images of its elements and running a successful social media campaign keeping the anticipation of the Marazzo very much in trends. The Mahindra Marazzo is the company's second big launch of the year by Mahindra after the launch of facelift XUV500 earlier this year.

Here are top-10 things to know about the new Mahindra Marazzo:

Mahindra Marazzo India Launch Date:

- Mahindra Marazzo will be launched in India on 3rd September 2018 at the company's plant in Nashik.

- The name Marazzo has been derived from a sub-language of Spanish that's spelt as 'Marrazo'. The design of the Mahindra Marazzo takes its inspiration from a Shark.

- Mahindra Marazzo has been developed by Mahindra Research Valley in Chennai and Mahindra Mahindra North America Technical Centre (MNATC). The MPV will take on the likes of Toyota Innova Crysta and Tata Hexa

- Mahindra Marazzo will be manufactured at the company's Nashik plant that also makes Mahindra Scorpio.

- The design of Mahindra Marazzo has been crafted by Mahindra Design Studio in Mumbai along with Mahindra owned international design firm Pininfarina. Both the teams individually design the new vehicles and the best elements from both the designs are carried forward on the approved production model.

- The shark inspired design on the Marazzo also follows Mahindra's family language. This is one many to come vehicles from Mahindra on this design. The face of the Marazzo gets an aggressive front grille with chrome inserts that are inspired from shark’s teeth. The silhouette of the vehicle is aerodynamic and the rear lights have taken its inspiration the tail of the shark.

- Mahindra Marazzo MPV will be offered in both 7-seat and 8-seater options. Interiors will also feature many segments first features with top-variants getting sun shade. The use of light colours makes the cabin look bigger and bright.

- Mahindra Marazzo top-variants will get a touchscreen infotainment system and will support inbuilt navigation along with Apple Car Play, Android Auto phone connectivity.

- For starters, Mahindra Marazzo will be available only with a 1.5L diesel engine option and petrol variants will be launched later as confirmed by Rajan Wadhera, President, Automotive business, Mahindra & Mahindra.

- It is also likely that Mahindra Marazzo might be sold through Mahindra new premium channel of dealerships that will be situated inside its existing showrooms. The new Mahindra dealerships are called Mahindra World of SUVs.

Price of Mahindra Marazzo:

Mahindra is positioning the Marazzo at a premium level but we expect aggressive pricing by the company to disrupt the sales of Toyota Innova Crysta and Tata Hexa. The prices are also likely to overlap with Mahindra XUV500. Expect the prices of the new Marrazo to be around Rs 10.90 - 14 lakh (Ex-showroom).