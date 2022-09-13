scorecardresearch

Auto Expo 2023: Here’s an exclusive list of all the automakers that are confirmed to participate in the 16th Auto Expo. It includes the likes of Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Hyundai, Kia, MG Motor India, and more.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Auto Expo 2023
Exclusive: List of automakers participating in Auto Expo 2023

Auto Expo is India’s largest biennial automobile exhibition. It was last held in February 2020 just before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. While the 16th edition of the Auto Expo was originally scheduled for February this year, it got postponed and will now be held from January 13-18, 2023, at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh). Here’s an exclusive list of all the automakers that are confirmed to participate in the Auto Expo 2023. 

auto expo 2023 launches

Auto Expo 2023 participants: Car Manufacturers 

Carmakers participating in Auto Expo 2023
Maruti Suzuki
Kia India
Tata Motors
Toyota Kirloskar Motor
MG Motor India
Hyundai Motor India
Renault India

As you can see in the above table, as of now (September 2022), car manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki, Kia, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Hyundai, Renault, and MG Motor India are confirmed to participate in the Auto Expo 2023 as per our reliable sources. The number of participants is likely to go up in the coming months. Moreover, some big car launches are expected at this mega event. 

Auto Expo 2023 participants: EV makers

EV makers participating in Auto Expo 2023
Okinawa Autotech
BYD India
Tork Motors
Hero Electric 
Log9 Material Scientific
ELMoto
Matter Motorworks
CE Info Systems
Sibros Technologies India
Omjay EeVee
Autoline E-Mobility
Hop Electric Mobility
Devot Motors
MTA E-Mobility
Greaves Cotton
Omega Seiki Mobility

The new-age start-ups and EV manufacturers are expected to steal the show at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023. As of now, more than a dozen pure electric vehicle makers are confirmed to participate in the 16th edition of the Auto Expo. While the participation of any mainstream mass-market two-wheeler maker isn’t confirmed yet, there will be a lot of electric two-wheeler companies at this mega event.

auto expo 2023 dates

Auto Expo 2023 participants: Others

Others participating in Auto Expo 2023
SML Isuzu
JBM Auto
Ashok Leyland
Ralson India
Cummins India
Repos Energy India
Vayve Mobility
Orbitsys Technologies
Shriram Automall India
Hexall Motors
Detroit Engineered Products
Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles

Apart from the mass-market car manufacturers and EV makers, a lot of commercial vehicle companies and even component manufacturers will participate in the Auto Expo 2023. It is worth mentioning that while the Auto Expo will be held at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, the auto components show will be organized at the Pragati Maidan complex in New Delhi.

The Auto Expo 2020 witnessed 70 new product launches/unveils and 352 product displays from 108 exhibitors. Moreover, it saw a total footfall of over six lakh visitors. While in 2020, most of the luxury carmakers and prominent two-wheeler manufacturers decided to skip the event, whether they will be participating in Auto Expo 2023 or not only time will tell!

