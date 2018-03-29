Exclusive: Jnaneswar Sen resigns from Honda Cars India: Major management changes underway

Indian-arm of the Japanese automaker, Honda Cars India will soon see some major changes in the company's management and strong industry sources have confirmed that Jnaneswar Sen, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India has resigned from the company. Earlier last month, Honda Motor Corporation appointed Gaku Nakanishi as Honda Cars India's new President & CEO, who will resume office starting 1st April 2018. This is, in fact, the second time in three years the company has changed its top boss in India.

Jnaneswar Sen currently serves as the Senior Vice-President of Sales and Marketing at Honda Cars India and has been associated with the Japanese automaker since 2006. He has also served at Maruti Udyog for 15 years prior to Honda. Jnaneswar Sen has played a key role in Honda Cars' journey in India and been part of the rollout of several new products including new generations of Honda City, Honda Jazz, Honda Amaze, Honda CR-V and Honda WR-V. With industry sources confirming his exit from Honda, it is still unclear what his next move will be.

Jnaneswar Sen, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India and Rakesh Srivastava, Sr. Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Hyundai Motor India share a light moment at during Auto Expo 2018

On contacting Honda Cars India, the company declined to comment on his exit and did not confirm or decline these developments. With the company getting a new boss, Honda Cars India is expected to undergo multiple changes across its management. It is also believed that Rajesh Goel, the first Indian to acquire a senior role at Honda Motor Corporation, Japan, will return to India and replace Jnaneswar Sen. Rajesh Goel has been instrumental in rolling out cars like Honda Brio and Amaze.

"Gaku Nakanishi will take over from Yoichiro Ueno, who moves to New Business Strategy Division, Business Development Supervisory Unit in Honda Motor Company for accelerating formulation of new business strategy and the pursuit of open innovation in the area of future mobility." the company had earlier said.

This story will further develop on 2nd April 2018. Stay tuned!