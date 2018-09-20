Jeep Compass Limited Plus launched in India: Price & features explained

As the festive season closes in, there are many families that are now zeroing in on their perfect set of wheels to bring home. And car manufacturers like Jeep India have just the news to make the best of this year. Jeep Compass Limited Plus has been launched in the country at a price of Rs 21.07 lakh. The new Compass Limited Plus has been updated with plenty of new features, including a panoramic sunroof and other convenience features. Engine options will remain the same with an option of six-speed speed manual or automatic. Deliveries of the Jeep Compass Limited Plus will begin in the first week of October.

Jeep Compass Limited Plus

FCA India has sold 26,000 Made-in-India Jeep Compass SUVs in the country and over 10,000 have been exported, finding strong markets in Australia and the UK. Jeep Compass Limited Plus will engine options of a 2.0-litre diesel engine and a 1.4-litre petrol in formats of 4*2 and 4*4 manual and automatic. The Compass Limited Plus will be available at Rs 21.07 lakh for the 4x2 diesel, Rs 21.41 for automatic petrol, and Rs 22.85 for the 4x4 diesel.

The new Compass Limited Plus will come with automatic HID headlamps, new 18” alloy wheels, auto-dimming rear view mirrors, automatic rain sensing wipers, 8-way power adjustable driver seat with memory function, six airbags, and a new 8.4-inch infotainment system.

Jeep Compass variant wise prices:

Variant Engine Transmission Price (ex-Delhi) Limited Plus 2.0-litre, 173 PS, 350 Nm Multijet II (Turbo Diesel) 6-sp Manual 4x2 Rs. 21.07 lakh Limited Plus 1.4-litre, 163 PS, 250 Nm Multiair (Turbo Petrol) 7-sp Automatic* 4x2 Rs. 21.41 lakh Limited Plus 2.0-litre, 173 PS, 350 Nm Multijet II (Turbo Diesel) 6-sp Manual 4x4 Rs. 22.85 lakh

If you're looking for an SUV that is more off-road capable, Jeep Compass will also have the Trailhawk edition added to the series. It is expected to be launched in India by the end of this year or by early next year. Jeep Compass Trailhawk is 20 mm higher than the standard model and comes with a new 'Rock' mode especially for off-roading.