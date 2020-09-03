New-gen Hyundai i20 caught testing in India: Launch, price, features of Baleno rival

The new-gen 2020 Hyundai i20 is expected to be launched in India around the coming festive season. The new i20 will go up against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Altroz and the Honda Jazz in the segment. Here are the expected price and some exclusive images!

By:Published: September 3, 2020 12:34 PM

The new-gen 2020 Hyundai i20 is set to be launched in India in the coming weeks and ahead of the official launch, we managed to spot a test mule in Delhi. The new-gen Hyundai i20 was revealed earlier this year in March and the Maruti Suzuki, Tata Altroz rivalling hatchback is being tested on Indian roads for quite some time now. The new Hyundai i20 will come with the company’s latest design language and the front end is highlighted by a prominent cascading grille along with new angular headlamps. At the rear, the car is expected to get the same wrap-around tail tamps with Z-shaped LED inserts as the global-spec model. Interior images of the new Hyundai i20 that got surfaced earlier show that the car will get a new cabin and a dashboard layout.

The global-spec 2020 Hyundai i20 features a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and like the company’s latest vehicles, the India-bound model would also be featuring Hyundai’s BlueLink technology. Moreover, the system will support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The India-spec model might get a different sized infotainment system but most of the features will likely remain the same. In terms of features, the new-gen 2020 Hyundai i20 is expected to get bits like wireless charging, cruise control, climate control and also a premium sound system.

Speaking of powertrain, the upcoming 2020 Hyundai i20 is expected to get three engine options. These will likely include a 1.2-litre petrol along with a 1.5-litre diesel and a turbocharged 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor as well. Multiple transmission options will be on offer including a seven-speed DCT. The new 2020 Hyundai i20 is expected to be launched in India around the coming festive season. Looking at how the company has been pricing its vehicles in the recent past, the upcoming i20 is also expected to get a competitive price tag. That said, prices are expected to start at close to Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom).

