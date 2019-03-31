EXCLUSIVE! Hyundai Venue features similar to BMW 7 Series! Brezza rival’s mind-blowing offerings

We are super excited to be the first publication in India to break news on the features in the upcoming Hyundai Venue, the company's sub-compact SUV aimed at taking in the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport and Mahindra XUV300. Hyundai Venue has been appearing in various promotional videos with the key aspect being its connectivity part. Hyundai has been marketing it as the Connected SUV and Express Drives has now learned from some sources of a few exciting features in this vehicle.

From what we know this SUV can redefine the way Indian consumers look at mass market compact SUVs. The Hyundai venue will have many features that will be a first in the Indian automotive market and some of these have been developed specifically for India. The Hyundai Venue will be the second connected vehicle in the Indian market along with the soon to be launched MG Hector.

Hyundai Venue (QXi) to be India's first connected car

One feature that we can confirm for the Hyundai venue is the ability to use your smartphone as a remote interface for the car. The Hyundai venue will allow you to carry out a variety of functions using the smartphone even when you're not in or next to the car. Mentioned below are the things you can do from the comfort of your home and the convenience of your mobile, leading to an entirely new and improved cabin experience. What makes things special is the fact that right now this feature is only available in the BMW 7 Series and BMW 5 Series through the touchscreen key fob.

Start/ switch off the engine

Switch on AC

Find the location of your car

Lock/ Unlock doors

Alert for tampering by anyone

Remote immobilisation

Panic Button

While most of these features are self-descriptive, a couple of them are quite interesting and deserve further explanation. The remote immobilisation feature will allow you to make sure that in case the car has been stolen the engine will shut down whenever and wherever the thief makes a stop. One can then also track the vehicle. The panic button is something that will be on the key fob and on pressing the car will automatically call four predefined numbers to alert them of an emergency situation along with location.

Another notable feature is the alert services that will allow one to set speed limits, time limits, valet alert and area limits. Whenever any of these limits are breached the car owner will get an alert on the phone immediately. This will come in handy for parents who do not want their kids to go beyond a certain speed and in case their child exceeds the limit the parents will get an alert an can take corrective action. Another India first feature that will come in the upcoming Hyundai Venue is the push maps through call center. As the name suggests, this feature allows the driver to contact the Hyundai call center and ask for a specific location. The location will then be pushed in the vehicle by the call center.

From what our sources have informed us these features are just the tip of the iceberg. The Hyundai Venue will come with more than 30 new features that no other car on sale in this segment has presently. We'll reveal the full list of features for the Hyundai Venue in a short while from now so stay tuned to know how this SUV can redefine mobility.