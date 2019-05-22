Hyundai Kona electric SUV India launch on 9th July: India 1st e-SUV

It's confirmed! The Hyundai Kona electric SUV is going to launch in India on the 9th of July this year. It is going to be India's first all-electric SUV. Prices for the same are expected to fall in-between the range of Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh. The same will be imported to India via the CKD (Completely Knocked Down) route. Initially, Hyundai is going to aim at selling close to 1000 units of this vehicle in the Indian market for the first year. The company has also confirmed that initially, it will sell the Kona in select cities which will include the top-10 metros. In the global markets, the Hyundai Kona, in addition to its all-electric powertrain, is available with a gasoline engine as well. For the time being, Hyundai is going to launch only the electric variant of the Kona in India. Whether or not the company decides to launch its gasoline derivatives at a later stage remains to be seen.

Though not confirmed, it is likely that the Hyundai Kona EV is going to be powered by a 39.2 kWh battery. This battery pack is going to produce an equivalent of 135 BHP along with 335 Nm of peak torque. This battery pack is going to offer a range of close to 250 Km. Electric cars are famous for offering immense off-the-line acceleration due to the immediate delivery of torque. The Kona will offer a similar experience with its 0 to 100 km/h time standing at 7.6 seconds. Hyundai is going to provide charging solutions to the owners of the Kona. These could include fast-charging kits which will be installed at the owner's home. In the European markets, an all-electric Hyundai Kona takes 54 minutes in charging to 80% of its battery capacity when plugged into a 100 kW DC fast charger.

Also Watch: Hyundai Venue features explained through animation

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Hyundai Kona is expected to launch in India in a single, top-spec variant. As a result of this, it will be loaded right up-to-the-brim with features and creature comforts. Expect this electric SUV to get leather upholstery, touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Car Play, automatic climate control, LED projector headlamps, daytime running lights along with a host of other features that you can expect from a premium SUV.