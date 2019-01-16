EXCLUSIVE: 2019 Hyundai Creta launch date, prices out! Why Tata Harrier should watch out

As we reported earlier, Hyundai Creta will soon get a new list of features along with a new variant SX (O) Executive. Sources close to the development have now informed Express Drives that the updated Creta range will be launched in the first week of February, most probably 4th or 5th February. We've also been told that the base variant with new features will be priced at Rs 9.6 lakh. The new SX (O) Executive variant will be priced at Rs 14.14 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi. Customers booking the Creta around or after these dates will be able to get delivery of the model with the new features. The company has refused to comment on the same for now.

The new variant SX (O) Executive will be offered with front ventilated seats and will continue to come with a 1.6 litre petrol and diesel engine. The base variant will sport some new features aimed at improving cabin experience and safety. These include the passenger seat belt reminder, rear parking sensors, speed alert system (1 beep at 80 kmph and continuous beep at 120 kmph and above). An important new update is the addition of the AVN Display touchscreen infotainment system in this base variants, which will improve the appeal of this variant to a wider number of buyers.

The base variants will also get a better cabin due to the addition of a semi-cloth fabric and passenger seat back pocket. Base variants will also get Eco Coating, which eliminates the occurrence of bad odour from the air conditioning unit due to usage over a period of time.

The S trim of the Creta will now come with full cloth fabric for the seats while both front seats will have seat pockets at the back. The upper trip SX (GLS) will feature LED tail lamps for a more premium look along with the Smart Key Band, which offers the benefits of keyless entry along with those of a fitness band.

Why an update in less than a year?

Now while the new features should excite prospective buyers and help Creta sale, the question that remains to be answered is that why is Hyundai updating the Creta in such a short span of about eight months since May, 2017. The simple answer to this is that carmakers successful in the long run are those who plan ahead of the market and not just play catch up.

Hyundai Creta has been a hot-selling model for the company ever since its introduction and has been the segment leader since despite launch of multiple models by carmakers. The compact SUV has registered sales of over five lakh units globally since its launch in 2015. The Creta was also the first vehicle in its price segment to offer an automatic transmission in both petrol and diesel engines.

Watch our video review of 2018 Hyundai Creta

After the Hyundai Creta, the only vehicle that managed to create such a buzz was the Jeep Compass, which is presently struggling with retreating sales and hence isn't a worry for the Creta. The latest vehicle to make a bang even before its launch in this segment is the Tata Harrier, primarily due to its fresh and stunning design. While Hyundai Creta continues to dominate its segment, the company has always been proactive in updating its existing models to maintain their competitiveness. Hence, it is logical that the company is strengthening its ace product Creta to thwart possible any possible threat from the Tata Harrier and other vehicles. It will now be interesting to see if Tata Motors decides to go in for a killer introductory price to get the ball rolling faster from the Harrier's launch on 23rd January.

It makes great sense to bolster one's star product rather than let it lose traction, making way for new players. This scenario simply means the company has to start from scratch with the new model and that clearly isn't a smart thing to do if examples in the compact and sub-compact SUV segment from the past five years are to be looked at.

Here are the variant wise prices of 2019 Hyundai Creta,ex-showroom