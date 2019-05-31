EXCLUSIVE: Kia SP2i SUV caught testing in Mumbai: Top things to know about Hyundai Creta rival

The upcoming Kia SP2i SUV has been recently spotted testing. The heavily camouflaged test mule was seen somewhere on the Goregaon flyover in Mumbai by an Express Drives reader. The final production model of the Kia SP2i is expected to get an aggressive design language with the company's signature tiger-nose grille. Moreover, the SUV is expected to get a dual tone treatment with a glossy black roof and silver coloured roof rails. The rear end of the SUV will get sleek LED tail lamps along with a Kia badge in the center.

Watch Kia SP2i SUV video here:

In terms of features, the upcoming Kia SP2i SUV will get Android Auto, Apple CarPlay connectivity along with multiple other bits like automatic climate control, mood lighting, 360-degree camera and more. Moreover, the SUV might also get advanced convenience features like wireless charging and heads up display. Speaking of powertrain options, the upcoming Kia SP2i SUV will get 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engine options. A six-speed manual transmission system will come as standard while a dual-clutch automatic will be offered as optional. Both engine options are expected to comply with BS-VI emission norms.

Kia SP2i spied recently with Seltos name (Image Source: Autoblog)

Very recently, Kia SP2i SUV has also been snapped in production guise and the pictures give an idea about how the SUV might look like once it is launched. One can see the Seltos name on the SUV and there is a possibility that the SUV might be launched in India bearing the same name. However, the manufacturer has currently not filed any patent for the name and hence, Seltos might not be the name used for the SUV in India. The upcoming Kia SP2i SUV will be revealed in India on 20th June and the name will also be disclosed on the said date.

