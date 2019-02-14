EXCLUSIVE! Hyundai Carlino Styx spotted! Mahindra XUV300, Maruti Vitara Brezza rival launch in May 2019

Showcased almost 4 years ago at the 2016 Auto Expo the Hyundai Carlino Styx is the next big entrant in the sub-compact SUV space. It is no surprise that Hyundai is interested in a strong product for what is fast becoming India highest volume segment, and with more and more competition coming in the Carlino Styx could come no sooner. Now, sources close to the development have confirmed that the Carlino Styx will launch this year in the month of May. Naturally, this calls for copious testing, which is already underway as you can see from the spy-images of the car testing in the NCR. This isn't the first time the car has been caught either and is likely not to be the last, as it works its way up to being production ready. Once launched the Carlino will slot right under the Creta in Hyundai’s line up and take on the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, the Nissan Kicks and the Tata Nexon.

Looking at the Hyundai Carlino Styx, the styling seems to be largely based on the Hyundai family design. In fact, it looks more like a scale down Hyundai Creta, you’d need a second glance to realise that its actually under the 4-metre mark. Although it seems that it will have a strong front design that is closer to the Kona Crossover. It is likely that the SUV will come with both petrol and diesel engine options. The diesel variant will have the 1.5-litre CRDi unit that produces 115 bhp while the petrol version will have a 1.0-litre turbocharged motor.

On the inside, expect top shelf kit that is likely to be largely shared with the latest Hyundai Creta. Although from what we saw its likely to get an 8-inch floating with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The compact SUV is also expected to get ventilated front seats like the Creta and the Verna. Prices are yet to be announced although we can expect prices of the SUV to be between 7 and 10 lakh depending on the choice of motor and trim.









