Exclusive! Hyundai Alcazar launch on June 17: Everything you need to know

The 6/7 seat 3-row SUV from Hyundai called the Alcazar will make its market debut in India later this month. This is how it plans to take on rivals like the MG Hector Plus and the Tata Safari.

The Hyundai Alcazar is said to be launched on June 17 in India. According to sources close to the matter, Hyundai Motor India is planning to launch its new three-row seat SUV later this month. Our sources have confirmed, Hyundai will launch the Alcazar on June 17. Although, the date may be brought forward or delayed by one or two days, depending on the lockdown restrictions and situation around the country. The Hyundai Alcazar will be aimed squarely at the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari and the upcoming Mahindra XUV700 will also compete in the same segment.

Hyundai Alcazar Engine Options

The Alcazar shares its underpinnings with the smaller Creta SUV. However, engine options are slightly different. The diesel model will use the same 1.5-litre turbocharged engine as the Creta, which delivers an identical 115hp and 250Nm of torque. But the petrol engine is a larger 2.0-litre unit borrowed from the bigger Tucson. In the Alcazar, the petrol motor will be tuned to produce 159hp and 192Nm of torque. Both engines will be available with 6-speed manual and automatic transmission options.

Hyundai Alcazar Interior Features

The Alcazar will take the best bits from the Creta and elevate the offering. It is designed to offer a 2,760mm long wheelbase, which is 150 more than the Creta. It is also the longest in its segment compared to the Safari and Hector Plus. Hyundai will offer the Alcazar with a 7-seat configuration, or a 6-seat captain seat middle row layout with a centre console. It will come equipped with the 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Hyundai BlueLink like the Creta, wireless smartphone charging pads, panoramic sunroof among other features as well.

Hyundai Alcazar Exterior Design

The Alcazar will use the Creta as its base but will have its own bespoke touches to differentiate itself. The cascading front grille retains the shape of the one on the Creta but will come in a new chrome-studded design. The fog lamp housing has also been revised for the Alcazar. In profile, the Alcazar is a longer vehicle with distinct changes beyond the C-pillar featuring a larger glass quarter panel. It will also sit on 18-inch alloy wheels, a size larger than the Creta. At the back, the Alcazar has been styled to have a more upright tailgate, while the LED tail lamps have been revised as well.

Hyundai Alcazar Expected Price

Hyundai will announce the prices of the Alcazar later this month. As it will compete against the Hector Plus, Safari and the upcoming XUV700, the Alcazar is expected to be priced between Rs 14 lakh to Rs 19 lakh (ex-showroom).

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.