Exclusive: Honda Jazz facelift to get this big and smart update in BS6 guise

The Honda Jazz BS6 will be a refreshed model and the company will retail it with only one engine instead of the previous two powertrain options in BS4.

Right after the lockdown, Honda has been teasing us with the facelifted Jazz. The Honda Jazz facelift looks like it will be launched anytime soon as the company has reopened its facilities and showrooms during this lockdown period. We checked with Rajesh Goel, the senior vice president, marketing and sales, Honda Cars India Limited. Rajesh told us

During last year 2019-20, HCIL’s overall sales contribution was almost 80% from petrol and 20% from diesel but this trend differed in each of the product segment. Although there is an increasing shift in market preference towards petrol, but we believe that the demand for diesel will not vanish immediately. Hence, in our BS6 line-up, we have strategically decided to offer diesel models in specific segments in line with our customer’s preference. For eg: among our three product offerings in the sub-4 metre segment, diesel contribution in WR-V and Amaze was quite significant and hence they are being offered in both petrol and diesel. On the other hand, customers for the premium hatchback Jazz are increasingly opting for petrol model and hence the new Jazz will be offered in petrol variants only.Apart from the emission regulations change from BS4 to BS6, the new Jazz will have some design changes and feature refreshments. As per our model refreshment plan, the launch of refreshed BS6 Jazz is some time away. We will keep you informed about its launch timeline.

This isn’t a surprise considering that the Honda Jazz rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Baleno as well as current-generation Hyundai Elite i20 are offered only with petrol powertrains. After the BS6 transition, many-a-manufacturer moved away from the diesel citing that the increase in retail costs might not be feasible for customers. Others like Toyota and Volkswagen, with their premium hatchbacks, offer only a petrol engine.

Coming back to the new Honda Jazz, it is likely to continue with the 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine. This engine will likely make 89hp of power and 110Nm. It is in use in the Amaze as well. A 5-speed gearbox and a CVT will be on offer. It must be noted that the Elite i20 is the only car in this mix that doesn’t come with an automatic option anymore.

Honda will offer the refreshed Jazz with embellishments on the outside. This might include new bumpers, LED headlights, new alloy wheels and refreshed taillights. Inside, things are vastly expected to remain the same except for new upholstery. At a pinch, we might also get the upcoming City’s Alexa telematics here.

The Jazz isn’t the only Honda that will be sold with a petrol-only engine. The CR-V too will continue in petrol BS6 guise. Rajesh confirmed this by saying

The CR-V will continue in petrol model only. Our CR-V customers continue to show a natural preference for the petrol model and hence in order to maintain a lean variant line-up and staying focused on our core customer category, we have decided to retain only petrol variant for CR-V.

If you’re wondering about the Civic, then worry not. Honda’s research shows that there is enough client for the diesel version. Rajesh backs this up by mentioning that

The petrol version of the Civic was already BS6 compliant since its launch in March 2019. We will soon be launching the diesel BS6 Civic depending on the production resumption for the model after COVID-19 related lockdown.

