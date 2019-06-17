EXCLUSIVE: All-new Tata Altroz unveiling in India on 15th July: Key facts about Maruti Baleno, Hyundai i20 rival

Tata Motors is prepping up for the launch of its premium hatchback Altroz in the Indian market. Sources of Express Drives close to the development have revealed that the Altroz will be launched in India on 15th July. The brand had showcased the near production ready Altroz at the Geneva Motor Show a few months back. For starters, the Altroz is the production version of the 45X concept that was displayed at the 2018 Auto Expo. The upcoming Tata Altroz adopts the company's Impact Design 2.0 philosophy and is underpinned by Tata's new ALFA modular platform that will spawn multiple upcoming Tata cars in the future.

The upcoming Tata Altroz will draw power from a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine that will be offered in two states of tune having power outputs of 85 bhp and 102 bhp. The lower variants of the Altroz might get the lower output version of the petrol engine. Moreover, the company might also offer the 1.5-litre diesel engine from the Nexon, although nothing has been confirmed officially about the same as of now. Gearbox options might include a five-speed manual for the petrol, six-speed manual for the diesel with an AMT at a later stage.

In terms of features, the upcoming Tata Altroz will get some premium bits like projector headlamps, LED Daytime Running Lights, automatic climate control and electrically operated ORVMs. Moreover, the car will also get a touchscreen infotainment system that is expected to support both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The Tata Altroz will directly compete against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20, Honda Jazz and the recently launched Toyota Glanza in the segment. As far as the prices are concerned, the Altroz is expected to come in the range of Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 8.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

More details on the upcoming Tata Altroz to spill on 15th July, so stay tuned with us for all the action. Catch the latest auto news and reviews on our official Express Drives YouTube channel. Subscribe now!