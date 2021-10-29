Exclusive: All-new Mahindra Scorpio snapped up close and inside-out

The upcoming new-gen Mahindra Scorpio shows off its dashboard, rear-seat space, and exterior in a fresh set of spy images. The SUV is likely to hit the market by sometime next year.

By now, everyone has a clue or two that an all-new Mahindra Scorpio is under development. The SUV will most likely be hitting the showroom floors by sometime next year. Well, here is a set of images of the production-ready test mule that was spotted somewhere close to Pune in Maharashtra. It seems like a mid-spec trim of the SUV. However, the interior does come loaded with features. At least the images represent so. In terms of design, the overall silhouette is more proportionate now and is also new.

The new Scorpio will come with an upright face and a high-set bonnet. However, the front fascia will look nothing like the outgoing model’s. It will have dual-barrel headlamp clusters with all-LED lighting and LED DRLs. This being a low-end trim, it misses out on them. Moreover, the higher variants will get fog lamps that are absent on the front bumper of this test mule. From the sides, the all-new Scorpio looks imposing. Running boards can also be seen here, and the silhouette is appealing as well. The rear facet is heavily camo’ed, and it is tough to figure out a lot. Nevertheless, we can tell the SUV will have a low-loading lip and a spoiler.

The spy images give a sneak peek of the interior too. The steering wheel is similar to the one seen on the XUV700 with buttons for the infotainment unit and cruise control. The centre stack of the dashboard gets a 200 Series Land Cruiser inspired cluster to house the infotainment unit. Also, the centre console gets a leather-wrapped armrest, and leather inserts around the corners of the console can be seen.

The Scorpio in its new-gen avatar will feature dual-tone black-tan treatment for the interior. The space on the rear seats also appears to be impressive in these images. The all-new Mahindra Scorpio will continue to sit on a ladder-frame chassis with a solid rear axle. Mahindra is expected to offer the option of a 4X4 layout here, which the outgoing model misses out on. Powertrain options are likely to be borrowed from the XUV700. Expect the prices to start from Rs. 11 lakh, ex-showroom.

