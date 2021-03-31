Exclusive: All-new 2022 Mahindra Scorpio launch in early 2022: Changes explained

New 2022 Mahindra Scorpio is going to be an all-new model but will continue to be underpinned on a ladder frame chassis unlike its sibling XUV500, which is based on a monocoque chassis.

Photo: WeGuideAuto/Facebook

Mahindra Scorpio has been one of the star models for the company over the years but the model has now started showing age, especially against the slew of new SUVs being launched in the Indian market. Knowing this well, Mahindra has been working on the next-generation Scorpio (codename: Z101) for quite some time now with frequent test mule sightings in the last few months. While there have been multiple speculations about the launch time of the all-new Mahindra Scorpio, Express Drives has now learnt that the popular SUV is all set to be launched in early 2022. While there is no confirmation from the company on the exact time, expect the launch around early February.

Photo: WeGuideAuto/Facebook

The new 2022 Mahindra Scorpio is going to be an all-new model but will continue to be underpinned on a ladder frame chassis unlike its sibling XUV500, which is based on a monocoque chassis. The new Scorpio will feature a new design and an altered silhouette and most probably a larger dimensional footprint than the present model.

The new 2022 Mahindra Scorpio’s cabin will also sport a fresh look and will be equipped with many new features. Key changes are expected to be in terms of dashboard design, infotainment system and instrument cluster. That said, the increased length of the new Scorpio will also allow for a front-facing third-row of seats, leading to improved cabin comfort and safety.

In terms of powertrain, Mahindra will offer a choice between diesel and petrol engines. Expect the same diesel engine powering the present Scorpio, albeit with some changes to enhance operational efficiencies. The 2.0 L petrol engine powering the present Mahindra Thar will power the new Scorpio but this unit is expected to offer a slightly higher power output than the present 150 ps.

