Exclusive: All-new 2022 Mahindra Scorpio launch in early 2022: Changes explained

New 2022 Mahindra Scorpio is going to be an all-new model but will continue to be underpinned on a ladder frame chassis unlike its sibling XUV500, which is based on a monocoque chassis.

By:Updated: Mar 31, 2021 12:48 PM
new mahindra scorpioPhoto: WeGuideAuto/Facebook

Mahindra Scorpio has been one of the star models for the company over the years but the model has now started showing age, especially against the slew of new SUVs being launched in the Indian market. Knowing this well, Mahindra has been working on the next-generation Scorpio (codename: Z101) for quite some time now with frequent test mule sightings in the last few months. While there have been multiple speculations about the launch time of the all-new Mahindra Scorpio, Express Drives has now learnt that the popular SUV is all set to be launched in early 2022. While there is no confirmation from the company on the exact time, expect the launch around early February.

Photo: WeGuideAuto/Facebook

The new 2022 Mahindra Scorpio is going to be an all-new model but will continue to be underpinned on a ladder frame chassis unlike its sibling XUV500, which is based on a monocoque chassis. The new Scorpio will feature a new design and an altered silhouette and most probably a larger dimensional footprint than the present model.

Also read: Mahindra approves consolidation of Mahindra Electric for EV tech and last-mile mobility

The new 2022 Mahindra Scorpio’s cabin will also sport a fresh look and will be equipped with many new features. Key changes are expected to be in terms of dashboard design, infotainment system and instrument cluster. That said, the increased length of the new Scorpio will also allow for a front-facing third-row of seats, leading to improved cabin comfort and safety.

In terms of powertrain, Mahindra will offer a choice between diesel and petrol engines. Expect the same diesel engine powering the present Scorpio, albeit with some changes to enhance operational efficiencies. The 2.0 L petrol engine powering the present Mahindra Thar will power the new Scorpio but this unit is expected to offer a slightly higher power output than the present 150 ps.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Volkswagen Taigun officially revealed: Specs and 15+ key features explained

Volkswagen Taigun officially revealed: Specs and 15+ key features explained

Volkswagen T-Roc bookings open again: Prices up by this much

Volkswagen T-Roc bookings open again: Prices up by this much

Indian 'Jugaad' turns TVS XL Sport Heavy Duty moped into a trolley

Indian 'Jugaad' turns TVS XL Sport Heavy Duty moped into a trolley

Mahle opens new testing centre in Germany for hydrogen-fuel cells, petrol, diesel engines

Mahle opens new testing centre in Germany for hydrogen-fuel cells, petrol, diesel engines

Lexus LF-Z Concept: Brand's first battery-electric vehicle makes a bold statement

Lexus LF-Z Concept: Brand's first battery-electric vehicle makes a bold statement

100 km range in 4 minutes in the Kia EV6 electric crossover

100 km range in 4 minutes in the Kia EV6 electric crossover

2021 Skoda Kodiaq teased ahead of global debut in April: India launch this year

2021 Skoda Kodiaq teased ahead of global debut in April: India launch this year

2021 Honda CB650R and CBR650R launched in India: Price, features, specs

2021 Honda CB650R and CBR650R launched in India: Price, features, specs

MG Cyberster electric sports car to debut tomorrow: Gaming cockpit & steering wheel, 800 km range

MG Cyberster electric sports car to debut tomorrow: Gaming cockpit & steering wheel, 800 km range

Reasons why low-speed electric bikes, scooters have disc brakes, LED lights

Reasons why low-speed electric bikes, scooters have disc brakes, LED lights

F2 2021: Solid start for Daruvala with podium finish and valuable points in Bahrain

F2 2021: Solid start for Daruvala with podium finish and valuable points in Bahrain

World's first electric flying car race to kick off soon! What to expect

World's first electric flying car race to kick off soon! What to expect

Vehicle documents validity extended till June 30: Likely to be final time

Vehicle documents validity extended till June 30: Likely to be final time

Two important maintenance aspects often overlooked when a bike is parked for long

Two important maintenance aspects often overlooked when a bike is parked for long

TVS Star City+ launched in new colour option in drum and disc variants

TVS Star City+ launched in new colour option in drum and disc variants

F1 2021: Hamilton fends off Verstappen's late charge to win Bahrain GP

F1 2021: Hamilton fends off Verstappen's late charge to win Bahrain GP

BMW 6 Series GT facelift India launch date confirmed for April 8: What's new

BMW 6 Series GT facelift India launch date confirmed for April 8: What's new

Honda CB500X Review, Test Ride: Decoding the Heart vs Mind Battle!

Honda CB500X Review, Test Ride: Decoding the Heart vs Mind Battle!

F1 2020: Verstappen on pole for Bahrain GP, Mercedes manage to be second best

F1 2020: Verstappen on pole for Bahrain GP, Mercedes manage to be second best

MG Cyberster electric sportscar design, range, acceleration details revealed

MG Cyberster electric sportscar design, range, acceleration details revealed