EXCLUSIVE! All-new 2019 Honda Civic India launch date out! Will rival Skoda Octavia, Hyundai Elantra

The new 2019 Honda Civic will soon be launched in India very soon and sources of Express Drives close to the development have stated that the new Civic will be launched in the country on 8th March. However, the company has not officially confirmed the date till now and has only stated that the new Civic will make its way to India in the first quarter of 2019. First showcased in India at the Auto Expo 2018, the new generation Civic later received a facelift and the same will be launched here. While the refreshed model remains largely unchanged in most of the areas, it gets a slightly revised front bumper with chrome finish for the fog lamp housings and piano black inserts in the front grille. Apart from this, the new model also gets a chrome strip for the rear. Furthermore, the updated model gets a new design for the alloy wheels and larger 18-inch rims for the higher trims.

The previous generation lacked a diesel engine option and this was one of the reasons behind its retirement. That being said, the new generation Civic will get a diesel engine for the first time. The 1.6-litre diesel mill to be on offer with the new model is expected to be the most fuel efficient in the segment and it is the same unit that powers the new CR-V. Apart from this, the new Civic will get a 1.8-litre petrol engine as well along with a six-speed manual transmission and automatic gearbox. The cabin of the new 2019 Honda Civic also features a darker theme for a sportier appeal, very much in sync with the character of the Civic.

The new generation Honda Civic has been on sale in the global markets since 2015. The new 2019 Honda Civic in India will go up against the likes of the Skoda Octavia and Hyundai Elantra in the segment. The new model is expected to be priced at a starting price of about Rs 19 lakh (ex-showroom). While the premium sedan segment itself isn't large in India, the Civic as a brand is well respected in the country and has a significant amount of aspirational value, which could make the car a success in the months to come.

