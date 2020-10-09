Exclusive: 2021 Mahindra XUV500 launch delayed to April 2021 | Petrol engines options, seat layout revealed

The upcoming 2021 Mahindra XUV500 will feature a big change in terms of powertrain. Moreover, the awaited model will get a flexible seating layout. As far as pricing is concerned, the SUV will most likely undercut its rivals while ensuring a high list of features across the variant range. Here's more on the new XUV500 in our exclusive report!

Image source - Kodaivik (Instagram)

For months now, it has been a commonly known fact that Mahindra is working on the next-generation XUV500 and its test mule was spotted in India recently. The new 2021 Mahindra XUV500 will replace the existing model and is expected to be positioned slightly above the same. Earlier, the all-new Mahindra XUV500 was expected to be launched in early 2021 but Express Drives has now exclusively learnt from its sources that the launch will now take place in April 2021. Our sources have also given us some interesting and exclusive information about the engine options and seat layout of the new 2021 Mahindra XUV500. Based on the test mule sightings and the details we have it’s clear that the new model will offer a wide range of options in multiple areas, making it more competitive against the competition.

The next-generation Mahindra SUV will sport a different design and upfront, the existing grille will be replaced by one featuring vertical slats and the bumpers, hood and headlamps would also feature a new look. The silhouette on the side doesn’t suggest a radical departure but changes in body lines and panels along with new alloy wheels and an update DLO (Day Light Opening) area the new XUV500 should sport a fresh look. That said, the signature kink over the beltline can still be seen on the test unit and hence is expected to be retained. At the rear, one can notice more design changes with new tail lamps and an updated tailgate. The lines o the tailgate also seem to be more pronounced indicating the XUV500 could look sharper than the present model.

Watch our 2020 Mahindra Thar video review:

Similar to the exterior, the cabin too will feature an all-new look with more space and features. The big news here is that the new all-new XUV500 will sport a flexible seating layout and will offer captain seats as well as a bench for the middle-row, making an extensive variant line-up. Lower and middle-variants could sport the bench while the higher variants could feature the captain seats.

Space on offer will be more than the present model, primarily due to the larger size of the new model. The dashboard layout will be all-new with a new and larger touchscreen infotainment system. The system is expected to feature new connectivity features too similar to what is seen on most rivals in present times.

In terms of powertrain, the new 2021 Mahindra XUV500 will feature a big change as it will feature more than one petrol engine option. The petrol engine will be from the Stallion engine portfolio and similar to the one powering the Thar. For the XUV500, though the engine is expected to develop more power, close to 190 hp in one version. Details of the other petrol engine are unknown presently we expect the other version to be a detuned version offering similar power to what is seen on the Thar at this present day. Expect the engines to be offered with manual and automatic transmissions. The new 2021 Mahindra XUV500 is expected to retain the present 2.2 L diesel engine but with some changes for a slight power bump. The strategy to offer multiple petrol engines could prove beneficial for Mahindra as it will allow the company to price the vehicle across a wider price band, thereby making it more appealing to a larger consumer base.

As far as pricing is concerned, the details for the 2021 Mahindra XUV500 are mostly speculative as of now but our source has confirmed that the SUV is expected to undercut its rivals while ensuring a high list of features across the variant range. This could largely be due to the strategy of offering multiple petrol engine options. Once launched, the new Mahindra XUV500 will go up against the likes of the Tata Harrier, MG Hector Plus and also, the upcoming Tata Gravitas and Hyundai Creta 7-seat variant.

