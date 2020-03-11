2020 Hyundai Spirited Verna Features Revealed: Verna vs City is the Sedan Battle of the Year!

The new 2020 Hyundai Verna will launch soon and is packing in some serious firepower. Details of multiple segment-first features in our Exclusive report. The new Verna will compete with the all-new Honda City, due to be launched in April.

2020 Hyundai Verna side profile

The new 2020 Hyundai Verna facelift is all set to make a big bang entry in the Indian car market by the end of March and will be called the Spirited New Verna. The new Verna will be the first fully-connected mid-sized sedan in India with the Blue Link Connectivity technology. Surprisingly, the new Hyundai Verna will be launched sooner than expected and by the end of March as disclosed by a source in the car’s supply chain to Express Drives exclusively. This would mean the updated 2020 Hyundai Verna will be able to beat the upcoming Honda City to launch unless Honda decides to prepone the all-new City launch.

There are, however, other factors that point a strong sales performance for the Verna as we have got an exclusive insight into the class-leading features the car will offer. While Blue Link is already present in the Hyundai Venue, Elantra and in the upcoming all-new Creta, the version in Verna will have some improvements over the first two models. The upgraded Blue Link in the Verna will be similar to that in the new Creta minus the voice-activated sunroof.

2020 Hyundai Verna front

Key new features in this version of Blue Link in the Verna will include language-based voice recognition services. With Indian English comprehension, the system will now offer an improved experience to Indian buyers for commands related to navigation, phone dialling, cricket score and weather updates among more. The second new feature will be the smartwatch integrated Blue Link app. This will allow users to access Blue Link features such as remote functions, vehicle status and vehicle alerts on the smartwatch without having to pull out the phone every time.

Another addition to the list of the new features is the ‘Hello Blue Link’, an in-car wake-up command for the system. Using this command will allow occupants to voice in certain commands without having to press a button to start the voice-recognition system.

In addition, the Verna will offer the usual connectivity features such as remote start/ stop for the engine, accessing vehicle health data and driving performance data, location-based services, stolen vehicle tracking and auto crash notification among many others. The detailed list of the Blue Link features has been provided at the end of this story.

2020 Hyundai Verna rear

In addition, the new Hyundai Verna will also set a benchmark in terms of powertrain and in-cabin features. Engines on offer will include the 1.5 L MPI petrol and 1.5 L diesel units along with the segment-first 1.0 L turbo petrol motor with a seven-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT). The larger petrol engine will be paired to a six-speed manual or an Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT), essentially a CVT. The diesel mill, on the other hand, will be paired to a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Another segment-first feature in the new Hyundai Verna will be the 10.67 cm colour TFT instrument cluster screen, lending a more premium appeal to the cabin but is expected to be available only on top variants. Other segment-first features include a wireless charger, front ventilated seats and hands-free smart trunk but these are present in the existing Verna and are being carried on to the new version.

In terms of design, the new 2020 Hyundai Verna has changed a lot and offers a more premium and dynamic look. A large chrome grille flanked by sharper headlamps, which will be fully LED. Changes to the side profile include new alloy-wheels and the updated look from the head and tail lamp clusters due to the wrap-around effect. Updates at the rear include redesigned tail lamp cluster, new bumpers and most interestingly the lower chrome part of the bumper, which looks almost similar to that of the new BMW 7 Series.

With an updated design, an extensive range of powertrain options and multiple segment-first features the new 2020 Hyundai Verna has great potential to be the leading car in its segment. The only real challenge it will face is from the upcoming all-new Honda City and considering how popular the City is in India the new Hyundai Verna vs Honda City battle will the biggest sedan battle in India in 2020. Also, the Honda City in its new generation will sport an all-new design and many new features, making this fight interesting. Needless to say, competitive pricing will be one of the single largest factors in deciding which car posts higher sales. Stay tuned in to this space as we bring you more updates on the new Hyundai Verna and Honda City along with detailed driving impressions and pros & cons of these new models.

Key BlueLink features in the new Hyundai Verna

