EXCLUSIVE: 2019 Hyundai Elantra to be India’s first connected sedan: Features, engines explained

Hyundai Motor India will launch the new Hyundai Elantra facelift on October 3, and it will be the first mass-market D-Segment sedan in the country to feature internet-connected features. Like the Hyundai Venue, the Elantra will also come with Hyundai BlueLink, which uses a 4G eSIM to enable internet-connected features in the car. Additionally, Hyundai will launch the Elantra facelift in India only with a BS6 Petrol motor for now, while the BS6 diesel version will be launched at a later date after BS6 norms will be enforced in India from April 2020.

The Elantra will come loaded with 34 connected features, 10 of which are said to be India specific. The features are categorised in 7 sections. The first being ‘Safety’ which enables Auto Crash Notification, SOS/Emergency Assistance, Road Side Assistance, Panic Notification, and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System. Under the banner of ‘Security’, the Elantra will feature Stolen Vehicle Notification and Tracking and engine immobilisation among others.

The system will also allow for remote operation of certain features though the smartphone app like Remote Engine Start Stop, Remote Climate Control, Remote Door Lock and Unlock, Remote Horn and Lights, Remote Vehicle Status, Find My Car, and Share Vehicle Location features under ‘Remote’

The Vehicle Relationship Management (VRM) system will enable Auto DTC check and Manual DTC Check. It will provide a monthly health report for your vehicle, Maintenance Alert and Driving Information and Behaviour. The BLueLink’s Location Based Services (LBS) help the user to Push Map to car from App, Push Maps by Call Centre, Live Point of Interest Search, Live Traffic Information, destination location sharing, Live car tracking, Destination Set in Link with Schedule and Live Car Location Sharing.

The ‘Alert’ services can notify the user in the form of Geo-Fence Alerts, Speed Alert, Time Fencing Alert, Valet Alert and Idle Alert. Additionally, internet connectivity enables voice recognition which has been designed for Indian English.

The new 2019 Hyundai Elantra is expected to be offered with the same 2.0-litre petrol engine that powers the current model. The NU 2.0-litre engine, however, will be tweaked to meet BS6 emission standards, due to which it is possible that the fuel-efficiency of the engine may drop marginally. The engine will most likely continue to offer the same performance of 151bhp and 192Nm of torque and come offered with options of 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions. However, the engine could sport slightly different tuning to offer improved drivability.

The Elantra will continue to rival the Skoda Octavia, Toyota Corolla and the Honda Civic and with its petrol-only variant. Considering Hyundai India's past performance, it is likely that Hyundai will price the new Elantra competitively. Prices for the Elantra may undercut its rivals as we expect it to be priced from Rs 14.5 lakh for the base 'S' variant a the top of the line petrol automatic SX(O) could cost around Rs 19 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). With prices around these figures, the Elantra will make a strong case for itself as it'll be more than Rs one lakh cheaper than its nearest rival.