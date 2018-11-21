Exclusive: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga registers 10,000 bookings within one week

Maruti Suzuki officially opened bookings for the new Ertiga last week and according to our sources, teh new Ertiga has already registered 10,000 bookings. 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga was launched just today at a price range of Rs 7.44 lakh-Rs 9.95 lakh for the petrol variants and Rs 8.84 lakh-Rs 10.90 lakh for the Ertiga diesel variants. The petrol trim of the new Ertiga is also available with an automatic transmission.

The new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is now more spacious than before with longer, wider and taller dimensions. Although, at 2740 mm the wheelbase remains the same at 2740 mm while the car loses some ground clearance as the new car rides slightly lower at 180 mm.

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is powered by the new 1.5-litre petrol engine and the option of the 1.3-litre DDiS diesel engine has been retained. The same 1.3-litre diesel also powers the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

The company claims a mileage of 19.34 kmpl on the manual petrol variants, 18.69 kmpl on the AT petrol engine. The diesel Maruti Suzuki Ertiga claims a mileage of 25.47 kmpl.

The design and styling of the new Ertiga has also been tweaked to more sleeker appeal. It gets a new front grille, upgraded headlamp cluster with DRLs and projector lamps. The front and rear bumpers have also been updated. Underpinned by the Heartect platform, the new Ertiga has also shed some weight.

The cabin of the new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is now more premium than ever with features like Smartplay infotainment system that supports in-built navigation with smartphone connectivity options including Apple Car Play and Android Auto in the top variants. The second-row seats on the new Ertiga continue to get rear A/C vents.

The new generation Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will be sold through Maruti Suzuki Arena dealerships and will be the most expensive vehicle in the Maruti's Arena lineup. The new Ertiga competes with the likes of Mahindra Marazzo which comes at a price tag that is substantially higher.