Exciting offers on Honda Amaze BS6: Up to Rs 32,000 benefits on petrol, diesel car

The BS6 Honda Amaze was launched recently and the company is bullish on exchange schemes for the car.

Honda is offering discounts on its bread and butter model, the Amaze. The updated Honda Amaze with BS6 engines was launched earlier this year. The prices started from Rs 6.09 lakh for petrol and began at Rs 7.55 lakh for the diesel, ex-showroom. On booking an Amaze now, one can get up to Rs 32,000 benefits. There aren’t any cash discounts but ones based on the exchange scheme. For example, customers booking an Amaze, irrespective of the fuel or variant chosen, will stand to get extended 4th and 5th year warranty worth Rs 12,000 for free. Moreover, an additional cash discount of Rs 20,000 too is being given for those who exchange their old cars with Honda.

If you don’t have an existing car or choose not to exchange, Honda is giving you the aforementioned warranty for Rs 12,000. Further, the Honda maintenance program of three years will be yours for just half the cost – Rs 8,000.

The Honda Amaze is available with a choice of two engines and transmissions. The 1.2-litre petrol engine makes 88hp and 110Nm. A 5-speed manual or CVT can be optioned with this engine. The petrol-manual combination gives a claimed mileage of 18.6kmpl while the CVT delivers slightly less fuel efficiency at 18.3kmpl. There is also the 1.5-litre diesel that produces 98hp and 200Nm. This state of tune is available with the 5-speed manual and with a claimed mileage of 24.7kmpl. If you opt for the CVT-driven Amaze diesel, the power and torque outputs drop to 80hp and 160Nm. There is a drop in mileage as well – 21kmpl.

The Honda Amaze is one of the very few BS6 sub-4m diesel sedans currently available in India. Honda is also planning to bring in the Jazz BS6 in both petrol and diesel. There is also the WR-V facelift waiting in the wings with the same engine options. Lest we forget, the all-new City launch is also due.

