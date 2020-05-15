Exciting offers on Honda Amaze BS6: Up to Rs 32,000 benefits on petrol, diesel car

The BS6 Honda Amaze was launched recently and the company is bullish on exchange schemes for the car.

By:Updated: May 15, 2020 3:24:38 PM

Honda is offering discounts on its bread and butter model, the Amaze. The updated Honda Amaze with BS6 engines was launched earlier this year. The prices started from Rs 6.09 lakh for petrol and began at Rs 7.55 lakh for the diesel, ex-showroom. On booking an Amaze now, one can get up to Rs 32,000 benefits. There aren’t any cash discounts but ones based on the exchange scheme. For example, customers booking an Amaze, irrespective of the fuel or variant chosen, will stand to get extended 4th and 5th year warranty worth Rs 12,000 for free. Moreover, an additional cash discount of Rs 20,000 too is being given for those who exchange their old cars with Honda.

If you don’t have an existing car or choose not to exchange, Honda is giving you the aforementioned warranty for Rs 12,000. Further, the Honda maintenance program of three years will be yours for just half the cost – Rs 8,000.

The Honda Amaze is available with a choice of two engines and transmissions. The 1.2-litre petrol engine makes 88hp and 110Nm. A 5-speed manual or CVT can be optioned with this engine. The petrol-manual combination gives a claimed mileage of 18.6kmpl while the CVT delivers slightly less fuel efficiency at 18.3kmpl. There is also the 1.5-litre diesel that produces 98hp and 200Nm. This state of tune is available with the 5-speed manual and with a claimed mileage of 24.7kmpl. If you opt for the CVT-driven Amaze diesel, the power and torque outputs drop to 80hp and 160Nm. There is a drop in mileage as well – 21kmpl.

The Honda Amaze is one of the very few BS6 sub-4m diesel sedans currently available in India. Honda is also planning to bring in the Jazz BS6 in both petrol and diesel. There is also the WR-V facelift waiting in the wings with the same engine options. Lest we forget, the all-new City launch is also due.

Also Read Top sub-4m diesel sedans in India

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Exciting offers on Honda Amaze BS6: Up to Rs 32,000 benefits on petrol, diesel car

Exciting offers on Honda Amaze BS6: Up to Rs 32,000 benefits on petrol, diesel car

Lamborghini launches first-ever collectible digital stamps featuring Huracán EVO RWD Spyder

Lamborghini launches first-ever collectible digital stamps featuring Huracán EVO RWD Spyder

BS6 Royal Enfield Himalayan gets price hike: Here's how much!

BS6 Royal Enfield Himalayan gets price hike: Here's how much!

Four brilliant custom designs for Jawa Forty Two: Adventure style and Cafe Racer

Four brilliant custom designs for Jawa Forty Two: Adventure style and Cafe Racer

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 now costlier: Here is how much the price has increased

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 now costlier: Here is how much the price has increased

Honda Gold Wing: World's first motorcycle with Apple CarPlay now also supports Android Auto

Honda Gold Wing: World's first motorcycle with Apple CarPlay now also supports Android Auto

BS6 Bajaj Platina 100 launched at Rs 47,763: Here's what all has changed!

BS6 Bajaj Platina 100 launched at Rs 47,763: Here's what all has changed!

Tesla's new low-cost, million-mile batteries to make EVs as affordable as petrol cars

Tesla's new low-cost, million-mile batteries to make EVs as affordable as petrol cars

Bajaj Pulsar 150 price hiked: Costlier than Honda Unicorn

Bajaj Pulsar 150 price hiked: Costlier than Honda Unicorn

Now get 100% refund on Hero Electric scooters for upto 3-day return: Online discounts extended till 31st May!

Now get 100% refund on Hero Electric scooters for upto 3-day return: Online discounts extended till 31st May!

F1 2021: Ferrari confirm Carlos Sainz for 2021-22 as Ricciardo moves to McLaren

F1 2021: Ferrari confirm Carlos Sainz for 2021-22 as Ricciardo moves to McLaren

Datsun Go and Go+ BS6 launched: Price, specs, features

Datsun Go and Go+ BS6 launched: Price, specs, features

Lockdown 4.0: Bajaj Auto extends warranty, free service period again, now valid till July 2020

Lockdown 4.0: Bajaj Auto extends warranty, free service period again, now valid till July 2020

Mumbai Uber driver's ingenious shield against Coronavirus will leave you amazed

Mumbai Uber driver's ingenious shield against Coronavirus will leave you amazed

Top sub-4m BS6 diesel sedans under Rs 10 lakh: Honda Amaze, Hyundai Aura and more

Top sub-4m BS6 diesel sedans under Rs 10 lakh: Honda Amaze, Hyundai Aura and more

Challenging traffic challans from home gets easier! Delhi gets more Virtual Courts

Challenging traffic challans from home gets easier! Delhi gets more Virtual Courts

Remembering Royal Enfield 'Flying Flea': Super lightweight RE125 that helped English troops during WWII

Remembering Royal Enfield 'Flying Flea': Super lightweight RE125 that helped English troops during WWII

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Long-Term Road Test: Pros & cons after 4 months, 3,250 km!

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Long-Term Road Test: Pros & cons after 4 months, 3,250 km!

TVS Jupiter BS6 range prices hiked: Activa 6g rival costlier by this much

TVS Jupiter BS6 range prices hiked: Activa 6g rival costlier by this much

BMW launches Extended Care+: Electrical check-up to prep your car for monsoon

BMW launches Extended Care+: Electrical check-up to prep your car for monsoon