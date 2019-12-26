Most exciting cars that we drove in 2019: BMW 3 Series, Kia Seltos and EVs too!

The year 2019 saw multiple new car launches. Be it the segment of luxury sedans or track-focused hot-hatches, the list included it all. This year also saw important launches and unveils in the electric four-wheeler space as well. But was there something for the enthusiasts? Yes, there was! The ongoing year, also saw a good chunk of fun-to-drive cars make their way to India as well. In this report, we bring you a list of the most exciting cars that we drove in the year 2019!

2019 Honda Civic

The year 2019 marked the re-entry of Honda's famous Civic brand in India. The sedan, whose previous iteration was known to be a driver's car, was re-launched in India with a petrol as well as a diesel engine. Though the transmission options on offer, a CVT with the petrol and a manual with the diesel seem a bit "un-enthusiastic", the driving dynamics in general amazed us to the core!

2019 Ford Figo

We all like the idea of a peppy little hatchback, suitable for zipping about in the traffic and yet fuel-efficient and reliable when need be. The Ford Figo, updated for the model year 2019, continues to deliver on these parameters, especially in its diesel guise. The revised exteriors and interiors, lend a sportier touch to a car which was from the very beginning, one of the most exciting offerings in its segment.

2019 Porsche 911 (992)

The year also saw the latest iteration of the Porsche 911 992 makes its debut in the Indian market. Not only does the two-door sports car looks jaw-dropping, but it also amazed us with its performance. In typical Porsche style, the 911 992 was quite agile and nimble on the track and loaded with features and creature comforts to the brim.

2019 Mini Cooper JCW

When we talk about an exciting car to drive, can't really miss out on the idea of a hot-hatchback. And the one topping our list in this segment is the Mini Cooper JCW. This hot-hatch from the BMW owned British marquee has been a true petrol-head car. It is fun to drive as well as listen to!

Jeep Compass Trailhawk

Yes, the Jeep Compass Trailhawk might not be an exciting car to drive on the road, but it sure is when you take it off-road. With is capable off-road credentials, the Trailhawk is quite capable when tackling difficult terrain and manages to give its occupants one hell of a joy-ride.

Hyundai Kona

Surprised to see an electric car on the list? Well, don't be. Soon there will be many more! Nevertheless, talking about the Hyundai Kona, yes, we would agree to the fact that dynamically, it is not something which will give you the thrill, but the instant torque delivery that is inherent of an electric car is sure to put a smile on the faces on any enthusiast.

Kia Seltos (Turbo DCT)

Yes, we know, the Kia Seltos is a compact SUV designed to keep you comfortable while you cruise along enjoying the onboard features and creature comforts. However, this soft-roader does have a trick up its sleeve i.e. the 1.4-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine which is paired to a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox. The power delivery of this engine is linear and quick shifts from the DCT does manage to keep entertained.

2019 BMW 3 Series

One of the most exciting cars that we drove in 2019 was the all-new BMW 3 Series. The latest iteration of the BMW luxury sedan amazed us with its driving dynamics, especially in the case of its turbo-charged petrol engine. Just all like BMWs, this one too is quite engaging to drive and does manage to look the part as well.

Hyundai Venue (Turbo DCT)

Another compact SUV which we found quite exciting to drive was the Hyundai Venue. This too, like the Kia Seltos, comes with a turbocharged petrol engine, however, in here, it is a 1.0-litre unit. This engine too is paired to a DCT automatic transmission. Though the same has been tuned to provide better fuel-efficiency figures, it does manage to offer quick shift and coupled with the linear pick-up from the turbo-petrol engine, driving the Venue is an enjoyable experience.

2019 BMW 7 Series

The flagship sedan of the German carmaker in India, the 7 Series, also made its debut in India. By virtue of being a BMW, this car does have good dynamics. Though the suspension is tuned to offer a better ride, the engine under the hood does manage to offer a decent acceleration and hence, enough excitement to keep one occupied.