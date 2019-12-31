Carlos Ghosn reportedly hid in a Double Bass case to escape from Japan!

Seems like a new Netflix documentary or a biopic is in order. A story very appropriate for a feature film is the story of Carlos Ghosn jumping bail and escaping from Japan months before his trial. A reporter from the Financial Times tweeted that his sources claim Carlos Ghosn, former CEO of Nissan and Renault, escaped from 24-hour surveillance house arrest from Japan in a case designed for a musical instrument.

Last year, Carlos Ghosn was arrested in Japan after allegations of misappropriation of funds and allegedly shifting more than $16 million of his personal losses towards Nissan. Ghosn at the time was the Chairman and CEO of the Renault Nissan Alliance was ousted from the company following the charges. Ghosn claimed that the accusations were false.

Ghosn was said to be following due process in Japan and was released on bail earlier in the year and was under house arrest in Japan with 24-hour surveillance and had surrounded his passport. However, a recent run of events sees that Carlos Ghosn escaped from house arrest, reportedly in a case designed for a Double Bass musical instrument. Ghosn stature is relatively short, but assuming the case along with Ghosn inside would weight at least 70kgs, the feat alone of transporting something of such large and heavy proportions is a difficult feat.

Ghosn, who holds French, Brazilian and Lebanese citizenship was reportedly found in Lebanon on Sunday, at the airport in Beirut travelling with a different name. However, Japanese immigration has denied that Ghosn has exited the country.

Upon arriving in Lebanon, Ghosn released a statement claiming that he fled the "rigged justice system" in Japan. He said "I am now in Lebanon and will no longer be held hostage by a rigged Japanese justice system where guilt is presumed, discrimination is rampant, and basic human rights are denied.

"I have not fled justice - I have escaped injustice and political persecution. I can now finally communicate freely with the media, and look forward to starting next week.” Ghosn added.