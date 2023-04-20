Ex-MotoGP Champion Jorge Lorenzo takes delivery of a Lamborghini Urus

Jorge Lorenzo takes delivery of his new Lamborghini Urus. Here’s a peek into the ex-MotoGP Champion’s car collection.

It’s not that often we associate MotoGP riders with cars, however, they are equally interested in four wheels. One such example is ex-MotoGP champion, Jorge Lorenzo, who took delivery of his new Lamborghini Urus, completely customised, exclusively for him.

Finished in Black, the Lamborghini Urus features a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 that makes 657bhp and 850Nm of torque. These might be big figures for many of us, however, for Lorenzo, these figures may seem average compared to the cars he owns. Do note that the Urus is Lorenzo’s first SUV in his collection.

Jorge Lorenzo’s car collection

Porsche 911 GT3 RS 991.2

Who doesn’t like a Porsche, especially a 911 GT3 RS 991.2? Lorenzo’s 911 GT3 RS is powered by a naturally-aspirated 4.0-litre flat-six engine that makes 512bhp and 469bhp with the help of a 7-speed DCT gearbox. The 911 GT3 RS 991.2 can accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in 3 seconds and go on to a top speed of 299kmph.

Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG

The Porsche shares the garage with a Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG, and the gullwing doors could have been one amongst many other reasons why Lorenzo chose the car. The SLS AMG is powered by a 6.2-litre V8 that makes 575bhp and 650Nm of torque via a 7-speed automatic gearbox.

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster

The list only gets more interesting as the next car on the list is another Lamborghini, the Aventador SVJ Roadster. Finished in grey with red highlights, the Roadster was limited to 63 units. Powering the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster is a 6.5-litre V12 that makes 748bhp and 720Nm of torque via a 7-speed automatic gearbox.

Pagani Huayra

We were not kidding when we said the Urus’ power output could just be average for Lorenzo as the next car in his collection is the Pagani Huayra. Powering the car is a twin-turbo 6.0-litre V12 that makes 743bhp and almost 1000Nm of torque with the help of a 7-speed automatic gearbox.

Ferrari LaFerrari

Why not? The most exotic car in Lorenzo’s collection is the Ferrari LaFerrai, which took F1 tech to the roads. Powering the LaFerrari is a naturally aspirated 6.3-litre V12 mated to a hybrid system that makes 937bhp and 900Nm of torque via a 7-speed automatic gearbox.