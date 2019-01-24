Every minute 3 cars sold in the world have Made-in-India Instrument clusters: How Continental made it possible!

Continental’s association with India as a technology company or even as a tyre manufacturer goes back almost 50 years. Skip forward to 2019 and Continental is one of the leading automotive suppliers in India, tyre manufacturer and industrial partner with over 8000 employees across 15 locations, including eight plants that cater to the Indian market, and a Technical Center that supports Continental's global R&D activities. Today, the company is celebrating the production and sales of 10 lakh instrument clusters in India in 2018, the highest annual milestone for the product achieved by their Central Electronics Plant in Bangalore.

Globally, Continental is one of the foremost brands in automotive technologies and has over a century of experience in developing and producing driver information systems and solutions. As a full-range provider, Continental’s portfolio includes all instrumentation variations, from entry-level to premium models, from simple analogue to complex full digital solutions. In the sub-continent, Continental is a leading supplier of instrument clusters to almost all the major vehicle manufacturers for the domestic market. Since the inception of the Bangalore plant, Continental has produced over 80 lakh instrument clusters.

Prasad C Basappa, Head of Instrumentation & Driver HMI business for India said that Continentals clusters have been one of the most in-demand units in the Indian automotive industry, and Continental is expanding the range of models they serve. They have continuously developed the technology and have been able to harmonize our products to customer requirements at optimal cost. Basappa also said that every minute there are 3 cars sold somewhere in the world, with an instrument cluster produced by Continental in Bangalore. An astounding number.

Looking forward, Continental expects India to follow global technology trends and the demands that cater to the demands of the young digitally savvy vehicle buyers, and expect the Indian vehicle market to move from analogue instrument clusters to fully digital clusters. This technological shift will not only make driving safer and more comfortable but also presents a new opportunity to further develop and products in India.