Even with a CVT, Datsun has a long way to Go

A decade ago, all you expected from an entry-level small car was low price and high mileage. And because it was small, space was neither demanded nor anticipated. Since then, a lot has changed. Today, small cars offer you everything from automatic transmission to airbags, and in the case of the two Datsun cars, the Go and the Go+, enough space.Soon, Datsun will launch the CVT automatic variants of both these models, making these the most affordable CVT cars in India. We drive these in Chennai.

The Go

Its 1.2-litre petrol engine develops a decent 68 PS power, and is good enough for both urban driving and highway. The CVT adds to that driving experience. Unlike an AMT gearbox that has a lag while shifting gears, the CVT has a progressive mechanism that ensures seamless transfer of power between the engine and the transmission, without any shift changes. The Datsun CVT also comes with a shift locker that prevents you from accidently shifting into a gear without using the brake. The Go CVT has a claimed fuel-efficiency of 20.07kpl. The engine, though, is a bit noisy. The ride is good, even on bad roads, and it has a ground clearance of 180mm.



But there is more to a car than a mere gearbox. For example, design. The Go was first launched in India in 2014, and despite the design changes that happened a while ago, it doesn’t stand out on the roads—its front is dominated by a large hexagonal grille and the angular headlamps rake back across the V-shaped bonnet.

The cabin is fairly large and feels well built. There is room for five adults and the boot space, at about 265 litres, is huge. However, the seats don’t offer very good thigh support. And then there are cost-cutting measures such as you cannot open the boot sitting on the front seat. The dashboard layout, however, is nice, and the central infotainment screen is bright enough even under the sun.

Some interesting bits include the windshield wiper system that adjusts the wiper frequency to the speed of the car, and even though the Go has a longer wheelbase than most other entry-level cars, it has a very small turning radius.

The Go+

The Go+ shares all its mechanical specifications with the Go—same engine, same CVT gearbox, and an almost similar driving experience. Because it’s slightly heavier, it has a fuel-efficiency of 19.41kpl. Interestingly, even the Go+ has a fairly tight turning radius, and so it’s convenient to drive around on narrow urban roads or tight spaces. Unlike the five-seater Go, the Go+ has 5+2 seats—but it would be incorrect to call it a seven-seater as the two extra seats are usually unusable. So, it’s advised to use the third-row seating area as a luggage compartment, and a fairly large one at that.

In the hatchback car segment, the current CVT models are Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20 and Honda Jazz—all of which are priced near or upwards of Rs 8 lakh. And then there is the Nissan Micra, price around Rs 7 lakh. The Go and the Go+ CVT, we expect, will be priced in the `6-7 lakh range, and the good thing is that the CVT in these models will be likely launched only in their top-end, fully-loaded variants.While introducing a CVT gearbox in both these cars is a welcome step, Datsun cars need a comprehensive refresh in terms of design for these to come in the first consideration set of buyers.