EV owners in India can now locate public EV charging stations on Google Maps

The one thing about electric vehicles that deter people from buying EVs is running out of juice on the way and the one thing that can fix this is availability fast charging infrastructure. India is now taking steps towards better adaptability of EVs, and Google Maps has released a new feature to assist the same. Try it out yourself - type EV charging stations on your Google Maps' search box and you'll see EV chargers dotting the map.

Last month, Google announced the update to its Google Maps service that will allow users to discover real-time availability of charging ports in the US and UK. As explained in the official blog, searching for EV charging stations will show you updated information from networks such as Chargemaster, EVgo, and SemaConnect. ChargePoint will be added soon.

Instead of waiting in line for your turn, Google Maps will also show you related information to an EV charging station such as how many ports are currently available, port types, and charging speeds. Crowd-sourced information will also be provided such as photos, ratings, reviews, and questions. The feature is available on Google Maps on desktop, Android, iOS and Android Auto.

In a bid to push electric mobility in the country, the government has approved a plan to set up 131 public charging stations in the capital. The plan includes setting up some of these stations at such locations so that electric vehicles coming from Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad as well. The plan approved by the Ministry of Power and Delhi government includes setting up 33 EV chargers at Metro stations, 34 at CNG filling stations, 24 at Indian Oil filling stations, 15 at Bharat Petroleum, and nine at Hindustan Petroleum outlets. Besides these, one each will be set up in the car park at IGI Airport Terminal 3 and Jamia Milia.

According to the plan approved, the charging stations will be set up and operational within three months. The Power Ministry, in consultation with municipal authorities and Delhi government, has decided that three municipal corporations and Delhi Transco Ltd will lead the project in their respective areas.