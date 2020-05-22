Euro NCAP revamps vehicle crash test protocols: Gets more stringent and tough for carmakers

The new Mobile Progressive Deformable Barrier and mid-sized male crash test dummy are some of the new features that Euro NCAP will be using in its crash tests moving forward.

By:Published: May 22, 2020 1:25:03 PM

The European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP) updates its test protocols every two years. It is done in the hope of making cars safer with more stringent and tougher tests parameters as technology and cars themselves evolve. For 2020, Euro NCAP has introduced new crash test parameters for occupant protection, post-crash protection and help the advancement of driver assistance technology.

Euro NCAP has now done away with the offset-deformable barrier test which it has been using for over two decades. Moving forward, it has introduced a new Mobile Progressive Deformable Barrier (MPDB) test. The test consists of the test vehicle being driven at 50kmph and crashing into a deformable barrier mounted on an oncoming 1,400kg trolley travelling at the same speed with a crash overlap of 50%.

The new test has been introduced to evaluate the protection of the vehicle occupants and also asses how the vehicles’ front-end structures contribute to injuries in the collision partner. The possible injuries that can be inflicted on the occupants will now be evaluated with the use of the world’s most advanced ‘THOR’ mid-sized male crash test dummy. The new crash test dummy is also a new addition to the safety assessment programme.

Euro NCAP suggests that side-impact crashes account for the second-highest frequency of death or serious injuries. The new parameter for the side-impact test include adjustments to the near-side barrier test speed and mass. This will increase the severity of the test. Along with this, Euro NCAP will also take into consideration of far-side impact protection – with the focus on driver protection and the potential interaction between driver and front passenger. The countermeasure Euro NCAP expects carmakers to use centre airbags to help improve their safety, which may eventually be a feature more common on smaller cars with the passengers sitting closer to each other.

Another change to the parameters is the inclusion of post-crash safety features that can play a vital role in crash survival. In collaboration with CTIF, the international association of fire and rescue services, Euro NCAP will develop new rating ruled that improve post-crash safety. Under the new guidelines, manufacturers will be awarded on the accuracy and easy availability of the rescue information. In addition, it will also take into account ease of extrication, electric door handles and automatic emergency call functions as well.

Currently, Euro NCAP has put its crash testing operations on hold due to the ongoing pandemic of the coronavirus. But is said to be resuming its operations in the upcoming months.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

234hp Ducati Panigale V4 Superleggera: Company's most powerful bike all set to hit production

234hp Ducati Panigale V4 Superleggera: Company's most powerful bike all set to hit production

Ford EcoSport recalled in India for safety reasons: Know if yours is affected

Ford EcoSport recalled in India for safety reasons: Know if yours is affected

Edelweiss Switch policy offers vehicle insurance that can be 'switched on or off' based on usage

Edelweiss Switch policy offers vehicle insurance that can be 'switched on or off' based on usage

Great news! Buy a Maruti Suzuki car today and pay later: Here's how

Great news! Buy a Maruti Suzuki car today and pay later: Here's how

ATS Elgi vehicle sanitisation kit launched: Price, availability and more

ATS Elgi vehicle sanitisation kit launched: Price, availability and more

Triumph Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition unveiled: '007 – No Time To Die' bike now on sale

Triumph Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition unveiled: '007 – No Time To Die' bike now on sale

2020 Honda WR-V BS6 launch soon: 5 things to expect from this Venue, Brezza rival

2020 Honda WR-V BS6 launch soon: 5 things to expect from this Venue, Brezza rival

Lockdown 4.0: Honda to restart production of bikes, scooters gradually starting 25th May

Lockdown 4.0: Honda to restart production of bikes, scooters gradually starting 25th May

Lithium dependency on China to continue in short term: SEG Automotive India

Lithium dependency on China to continue in short term: SEG Automotive India

Skoda India Volkswagen to resume manufacturing from June 1 with new safety guidelines

Skoda India Volkswagen to resume manufacturing from June 1 with new safety guidelines

MG Shield+ tech to enhance car buying experience: Digital demo, OTA updates and more

MG Shield+ tech to enhance car buying experience: Digital demo, OTA updates and more

2020 BS6 Hyundai Verna features explained: 12 first-in-segment features including BlueLink

2020 BS6 Hyundai Verna features explained: 12 first-in-segment features including BlueLink

The Nissan GT-R50 from Italdesign is now real and will cost Rs 7.5 crore!

The Nissan GT-R50 from Italdesign is now real and will cost Rs 7.5 crore!

eBikeGo's new subscription for electric bikes now offers limited free period

eBikeGo's new subscription for electric bikes now offers limited free period

Okinawa Oki100 electric bike to be faster than Revolt RV400! Launch details out

Okinawa Oki100 electric bike to be faster than Revolt RV400! Launch details out

Now buy a Jaguar Land Rover online with new contactless platform

Now buy a Jaguar Land Rover online with new contactless platform

Ola-backed Vogo to home deliver rented scooters with sanitization kits

Ola-backed Vogo to home deliver rented scooters with sanitization kits

Nissan Virtual Showroom: Book Kicks SUV and get finance online during COVID-19 crisis

Nissan Virtual Showroom: Book Kicks SUV and get finance online during COVID-19 crisis

All-new BMW F 900 R, F 900 XR launched in India: Price, specs, features, competition explained!

All-new BMW F 900 R, F 900 XR launched in India: Price, specs, features, competition explained!

Triumph Motorcycles teases new Tiger 900: India launch expected this month

Triumph Motorcycles teases new Tiger 900: India launch expected this month