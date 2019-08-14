Erick electric three-wheeler unveiled with just 5 minutes of charging time

Shado Group has unveiled its electric three-wheelers under the Erick brand name. The vehicle has been developed by Adarin Engineering Technologies, a Shado Group company and has a range of 70 km per single full charge. The company says that Erick is targeted at the Indian commercial market and is capable of operating at high ambient temperatures. The proprietary ultracapacitor battery installed in the vehicle can be charged in just 5 minutes making it the only vehicle of its kind in the country. Shado Group claims that it is the only company in Asia that provides this capability – from on-grid fixed charging stations or off-grid mobile solar-powered charging points.

The Erick electric three-wheeler comes in two variants – the passenger and the cargo three-wheeler version. The Shado has announced an investment of over US$10 million over two years in its factory in Pune, India, with plans to manufacture up to 1,000 units per month for the Indian market. The vehicles are designed and manufactured by Bangalore-based Adarin Engineering Technologies following a merger with Shado Group.

The Powertrain within ERICK is powered by ‘Electrans’, an indigenously developed electric powertrain consisting of a low voltage motor integrated with differential and a liquid-cooled motor controller delivering a decent torque even at low speeds that eventually helps in carrying heavier loads. The ultracapacitor battery uses di-electric material which does not produce any chemical reaction (unlike traditional Lithium ION batteries) meaning they last much longer and charge quicker. The battery performance is managed by SHADO Group’s proprietary AI-based self-learning algorithm for passive and active balancing, ensuring consistent power output and efficient charging. Erick’s drivers will be able to access a number of charging options. These include on-grid charging stations in set locations that are connected to the electric grid. They may also access solar-powered mobile charging stations located in carparks, side streets or other easily accessible places within a city.

Saurabh Markandeya, Co-CEO & Executive Director for SHADO Group said that the needs of drivers and fleet owners in India are simple when it comes to their vehicles: cheaper to operate, durable and with lower charging downtime. Shado Group have matched and gone beyond these requirements. He adds that the company's three-wheelers are able to match and even exceed existing equivalent gasoline and diesel engines yet with lower maintenance and zero emissions. The batteries charge in minutes and last 20x longer than existing electric ones on the market and do not degrade even in temperatures ranging from -25 to +60 Degree Celsius – this is the robustness that Indian owners are looking for. Lastly, the Erick is affordable costing only INR 1.5 per kilometre.