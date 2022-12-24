Enhancing fuel efficiency: 5 tips to optimise your drive

Environmentally too, excessive idling impact the emission levels. So it’s a win all if you switch off the engine when the wait time is considerably long.

It is the holiday season and we all love to travel and what better way to enjoy than planning a long trip in your car. However, given that fuel prices are constantly headed north, it is important that you drive in a way that helps you maximise the efficiency

Avoid idling wherever possible: Modern engines are geared in a way that restarting them at close intervals does not hamper their functioning. However, if you avoid idling the car where the stop time is more than a minute, you are surely making your wallet happy and enhancing te fuel efficiency. Environmentally too, excessive idling impact the emission levels. So it’s a win all if you switch off the engine when the wait time is considerably long.

Regular maintenance of cars is crucial: One common mistake that most car users are often gulty off is skipping the regular car services. The general tendency is to take the car to a service centre when there is a breakdown. It might save you some immediate cash but the additional cost in terms of lower mileage or replacing a part is always higher. As they they say … no bravado in being penny-wise …. you might end up making pound-foolish decisions. Most importantly regular maintenance ensures proper functioning of the car and as a result efficient fuel consumption too.

Keep an eye on tyre pressure: This is another red flag. When the tyre pressure is accurate and the tyres properly inflated, the vehicle will move smoothly and enabling better efficiency. Underinflated tyres also mean that your engine has to work harder to propel the engine forward. That also means additional fuel consumed. So the best way is to keep an eye on the tyre pressure and you can easily take your eyes off the mileage metre.

Avoid using clutch when not required: Many drivers use the clutch a lot more often than required. Not only does it affect the engine performance, it also leads to higher fuel consumption. Avoid driving with the clutch engaged partially. It may not be possible in heavy traffic condition but try practicing wherever possible.

Maintain an optimal range: It is always advisable, especially when you are on a long drive to maintain an optimal speed depending on the gear selected and the condition of the road. Maintaining a specific speed often goes a long way in helping enhance efficiency of the car. Not only does it ensure that you have a smooth drive but also at the same time helps get you the best value. Speed might thrill you but your car might not share the thrill, especially if there are sudden spurts. Best to maintain an average ideal speed.