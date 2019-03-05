Goodbye Maruti Suzuki Gypsy! India’s iconic off-roader retires after 34 years

The iconic Maruti Suzuki Gypsy has been discontinued in India after remaining one of the oldest models on sale by the country's largest carmaker. While the SUV is still listed on the company's official website for India, the dealers have been instructed not to accept any further bookings for the same. Maruti Suzuki Gypsy was introduced in India for the first time in the year 1985 and it remained one of the longest-running production cars the country has ever seen. The iconic SUV was available on order basis and now, a snapshot of an official e-mail, courtesy Team-BHP, is doing rounds on the internet that confirms that the Gypsy is no longer on sale in India. The email that has been addressed to the Maruti Suzuki dealers saying that there will be no further production and dispatches of the Gypsy. Hence, the dealers are advised not to accept any further bookings for the same. This applies to all variants of the Maruti Suzuki Gypsy.

E-mail that confirms discontinuation of Gypsy (Image Source: Team-BHP)

The company's off-roader will not be able to meet the upcoming crash test norms and also, it would be a no brainer for the brand to update the Gypsy to meet the upcoming BS-VI emission norms. Maruti Suzuki Gypsy was an important part of the Indian armed forces as well and the two-door SUV served the Indian Army for over a decade. The Gypsy was always appreciated for its simple design and an all-wheel-drive system along with compact dimensions makes it an ultimate off-roader.

Maruti Suzuki Gypsy price in India starts at Rs 6.22 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the vehicle was available in both soft top and hard top variants. If you have been a Gypsy fan since long and are disappointed with its retirement, you don't need to as the company might soon bring the new generation Jimny as Gypsy replacement.

Image Source: Team-BHP