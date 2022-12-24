Elon Musk’s swanky car collection: Tesla Model X, McLaren F1, etc

Musk is also a fan of classic vintage cars. He owns a 1920 Ford Model T.

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO and currently the world’s richest man has an impressive car collection. He is a proper gearhead. Musk has vintage as well as supercars in his garage. These include a classic Ford Model T and a Porsche 911 Turbo etc.

2012 Porsche 911 Turbo

Musk has admitted he absolutely loves the Porsche 911, considering it one of his favourite cars of all time. The 2012 Porsche 911 Turbo pumps out 522bhp and 699 Nm of peak torque. And in many ways it’s worth it, too, as this Turbo happens to be the fastest car we’ve ever tested.

2006 Hamann BMW M5

In his glamorous car collection, Musk also owns a 2006 Hamann BMW M5. The Hamann BMW M5 consists of high-revving 5-litre V10 engine which is good enough to churns out a power output of 594bhp.

1920 Ford Model T

Musk is also a fan of classic vintage cars. He owns a 1920 Ford Model T. This classic vehicle became famous for its unique nickname—Tin Lizzie. The Ford Model T remains one of America’s most important and iconic automobiles in existence, which continues to make the classic car an attractive collectible.

2010 Audi Q7

The Audi Q7 was one of the most luxurious sport utility vehicles (SUVs) on the market in 2010 when Elon Musk was shopping for a large vehicle for his large family. Audi Q7 churns out 241bhp at 3800 rpm and 550 Nm of max torque respectively.

2008 Tesla Roadster

The Tesla Roadster is a battery electric vehicle (BEV) sports car, based on the Lotus Elise chassis. The Roadster was the first highway legal serial production all-electric car to use a lithium-ion battery. According to the U.S. EPA, the Roadster can travel 393 kilometres on a single charge and can accelerate from 0-97 kmph in just 3.7 and it has a top speed of 201 kmph.

1997 McLaren F1

It was documented by a CNN camera crew that Elon Musk took delivery of the McLaren F1, at the time the world’s fastest production car. The McLaren MP4/12 was the Formula One car with which the McLaren team competed in the 1997 Formula One World Championship.

The three-seater hypercar could reach 386 kmph. Musk claimed to have reached 346 kmph on a private runway, and Musk used it as a corporate car, frequently travelling from Los Angeles to San Francisco.

Tesla Model X

When Musk drives with his kids, the man says he uses his Model X SUV with the dramatic gullwing doors. Tesla model X comes in three variants, 75D, 100D, and P100D, just like the model S. The 75D comes with a smaller battery pack (75 kWh), while the 100D and P100D share the same 100 kWh battery.

Tesla Model S Performance

Tesla’s 2019 Model S Performance is an efficient turbocharged beast that can reach 96 kmph in 2.4 seconds. Battery range for the standard Model 3 is 434 km. The range can be increased to 539 km if you choose the Long Range model. Elon Musk has confessed that his Tesla Model S is the car he drives the most.