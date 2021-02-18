After rocket thrusters, Elon Musk now wants upcoming Tesla Roadster to ‘hover’

A couple of years ago, Elon Musk stated that Tesla would give rocket thrusters on the second-generation Roadster as part of a special 'SpaceX package'

By:Updated: Feb 18, 2021 2:25 PM

Tesla boss Elon Musk has added another mind-boggling feature to the wishlist he has for the upcoming second-generation Tesla Roadster – he wants the car to hover. A couple of years ago, Musk stated that Tesla would give rocket thrusters on the new Roadster as part of a special ‘SpaceX package’. During a chat with Joe Rogan in a podcast this week, Musk stated that he and his engineering team are trying to work out if the Roadster can be made to hover “without, you know, killing people”.

“I thought, maybe we could make it hover, but not too high,” Musk told Rogan during the chat. “So maybe it could hover, like, a meter above the ground, or something. So if you plummet, you blow out the suspension but you’re not going to die.”

He also went to say that he thought his team could install a thruster “where the license plate flips down, James Bond-style, and there’d be a rocket thruster behind it that gives you three tons of thrust.”

You may also like: Tesla Cybertruck as police car, ambulance, pizza delivery and coastguard! Reimagined in eight avatars

It isn’t the first time, a hovering Tesla has been spoken of. In January 2019, replying to a photo of the DeLorean DMC-12 from Back to the Future posted on Twitter, Musk said: “the new Roadster will actually do something like this.”

He explained that the Roadster will “use SpaceX cold gas thruster system with ultra high-pressure air in a composite over-wrapped pressure vessel in place of the two rear seats.” There are no details as to when and how the feature will work, but Roadster owners will be able to “accelerate at the limit of human endurance.”

In more recent news from Tesla and good news for its fans in India, Tesla Incorporated, has stepped into India having registered a company — Tesla Motors India and Energy Private Limited.

In December 2020, Nitin Gadkari, India’s minister of transport had confirmed to our sister publication – The Indian Express during an idea exchange that after successful talks with Tesla, the US-based automaker will begin sales operations soon and may look at manufacturing its vehicles in India. Reuters also reports that India is planning to offer $4.6 billion (~Rs 3.3 lakh crore) in incentives to companies to set up advanced battery manufacturing facilities.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

After rocket thrusters, Elon Musk now wants upcoming Tesla Roadster to 'hover'

After rocket thrusters, Elon Musk now wants upcoming Tesla Roadster to 'hover'

Kia K8 unveiled: Striking-looking sedan might be launched in India

Kia K8 unveiled: Striking-looking sedan might be launched in India

BS6 Benelli Leoncino 500 launched in India: Cheaper than BS4 model by this much!

BS6 Benelli Leoncino 500 launched in India: Cheaper than BS4 model by this much!

eBikeGo electric two-wheeler logistics to expand to 30 cities by 2022: Secures Rs 10.91 crore funding

eBikeGo electric two-wheeler logistics to expand to 30 cities by 2022: Secures Rs 10.91 crore funding

Hero Xtreme 160R 100 Million Limited Edition revealed: India launch soon!

Hero Xtreme 160R 100 Million Limited Edition revealed: India launch soon!

BS6 CFMoto 300 NK revealed ahead of India launch: What to expect from 390 Duke, G310R rivalling streetfighter!

BS6 CFMoto 300 NK revealed ahead of India launch: What to expect from 390 Duke, G310R rivalling streetfighter!

Hyundai i20 N Line spotted testing in India: Sportier Polo GT-rival to be launched soon

Hyundai i20 N Line spotted testing in India: Sportier Polo GT-rival to be launched soon

BMW X3 SportX launched: Affordable X3 petrol variant gets these features

BMW X3 SportX launched: Affordable X3 petrol variant gets these features

World's lowest-priced electric vehicle: Detel Easy Plus and how it was made

World's lowest-priced electric vehicle: Detel Easy Plus and how it was made

Hyundai's 25 years in India: From Santro and SRK to leading SUV maker

Hyundai's 25 years in India: From Santro and SRK to leading SUV maker

Skoda Kushaq unveil on March 18: Brand's first SUV made for India

Skoda Kushaq unveil on March 18: Brand's first SUV made for India

New Porsche 911 GT3 gets massive wing, 510hp, manual transmission

New Porsche 911 GT3 gets massive wing, 510hp, manual transmission

Honda CB350 RS vs H'ness CB350: Key changes, price difference explained!

Honda CB350 RS vs H'ness CB350: Key changes, price difference explained!

Racing Team India earns 4th place finish in Asian LeMans Series

Racing Team India earns 4th place finish in Asian LeMans Series

India's fastest electric sportsbike: Kabira Mobility launches KM3000 & KM4000 with 150 km range

India's fastest electric sportsbike: Kabira Mobility launches KM3000 & KM4000 with 150 km range

Volkswagen Polo, Vento Turbo Edition launched: Sporty updates now from Rs 6.99 lakh

Volkswagen Polo, Vento Turbo Edition launched: Sporty updates now from Rs 6.99 lakh

Omega Seiki introduces electric three-wheeler with refrigeration for COVID-19 vaccine delivery

Omega Seiki introduces electric three-wheeler with refrigeration for COVID-19 vaccine delivery

F1 2021: Red Bull confirms to run Honda engine technology till 2025

F1 2021: Red Bull confirms to run Honda engine technology till 2025

Honda CB350 RS launched in India: What all you get for Rs 10,000 more than H'ness CB350

Honda CB350 RS launched in India: What all you get for Rs 10,000 more than H'ness CB350

Exclusive! Skoda Kushaq spotted in final testing: Creta, Seltos rival unveil in March 2021

Exclusive! Skoda Kushaq spotted in final testing: Creta, Seltos rival unveil in March 2021