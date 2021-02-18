After rocket thrusters, Elon Musk now wants upcoming Tesla Roadster to ‘hover’

A couple of years ago, Elon Musk stated that Tesla would give rocket thrusters on the second-generation Roadster as part of a special 'SpaceX package'

Tesla boss Elon Musk has added another mind-boggling feature to the wishlist he has for the upcoming second-generation Tesla Roadster – he wants the car to hover. A couple of years ago, Musk stated that Tesla would give rocket thrusters on the new Roadster as part of a special ‘SpaceX package’. During a chat with Joe Rogan in a podcast this week, Musk stated that he and his engineering team are trying to work out if the Roadster can be made to hover “without, you know, killing people”.

“I thought, maybe we could make it hover, but not too high,” Musk told Rogan during the chat. “So maybe it could hover, like, a meter above the ground, or something. So if you plummet, you blow out the suspension but you’re not going to die.”

He also went to say that he thought his team could install a thruster “where the license plate flips down, James Bond-style, and there’d be a rocket thruster behind it that gives you three tons of thrust.”

It isn’t the first time, a hovering Tesla has been spoken of. In January 2019, replying to a photo of the DeLorean DMC-12 from Back to the Future posted on Twitter, Musk said: “the new Roadster will actually do something like this.”

He explained that the Roadster will “use SpaceX cold gas thruster system with ultra high-pressure air in a composite over-wrapped pressure vessel in place of the two rear seats.” There are no details as to when and how the feature will work, but Roadster owners will be able to “accelerate at the limit of human endurance.”

In more recent news from Tesla and good news for its fans in India, Tesla Incorporated, has stepped into India having registered a company — Tesla Motors India and Energy Private Limited.

In December 2020, Nitin Gadkari, India’s minister of transport had confirmed to our sister publication – The Indian Express during an idea exchange that after successful talks with Tesla, the US-based automaker will begin sales operations soon and may look at manufacturing its vehicles in India. Reuters also reports that India is planning to offer $4.6 billion (~Rs 3.3 lakh crore) in incentives to companies to set up advanced battery manufacturing facilities.

