Elon Musk retails ‘short shorts’ on Tesla website to prove point, website crashes

The internet went berserk over the shorts and broke Tesla’s shop website, which quickly started malfunctioning after Elon Musk tweeted the link to its 36 million followers on Twitter.

By:Updated: Jul 06, 2020 11:20 AM
Tesla CEO Elon Musk called amazon CEO Jeff Bezos copycat on Twitter, this is the reasonImage: Reuters

There are electric cars, the space programme, the underground traffic system, and now there are Tesla-branded satin shorts. Wait, what? Yes, Elon Musk’s latest business venture is into ‘short shorts’ which were launched on the automaker’s website and the Internet pretty much went crazy for them. Just last week it was reported that Tesla registered above expectations deliveries during the second quarter of this financial pushing to a new record high.

It was then when Elon Musk took to Twitter, writing: “Tesla will make fabulous short shorts in radiant red satin with gold trim.” The ‘shorts’ refer to investors short selling stocks – betting on the price of the stock going down.

On Sunday, Tesla actually launched a pair of satin short shorts on its website where it generally retails accessories of its electric cars and apparel. The description for the shorts reads: “Celebrate summer with Tesla Short Shorts. Run like the wind or entertain like Liberace with our red satin and gold trim design. Relax poolside or lounge indoors year-round with our limited-edition Tesla Short Shorts, featuring our signature Tesla logo in front with “S3XY” across the back. Enjoy exceptional comfort from the closing bell.”

You may also like: Tesla Cybertruck as police car, ambulance, pizza delivery and coastguard! Reimagined in eight avatars

The news apparently broke the website which started malfunctioning after Elon Musk tweeted about the shorts to his 36 million followers. Within 30 minutes of Musk posting about the shorts, the tweet had more than 30,000 engagements.

The Tesla shorts have been priced at $69.420 (approximately Rs 5,180) which has a two-fold implication. One, these are digits used in juvenile jokes, and two, 420 is the price at which Elon Musk planned to take Tesla private some years ago. If there is a third one to be noted, the price is rather ridiculous but then there will be a lot of fans who will actually buy them.

