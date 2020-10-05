Tesla to launch in India ‘next year for sure’: Elon Musk

In July this year, Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded to a query by a follower on Twitter who booked a Tesla Model 3 four years ago, when he wrote that the "launch should hopefully happen soon".

In a recent tweet, Tesla boss Elon Musk has stated that the electric car company will be entering into the Indian car market in 2021 “for sure”. He was responding to a tweet from a Tesla fan club in India inquiring about the company’s debut in India. Another Twitter user stated that the wait has been long to which Musk responded with a “Thank you for waiting”.

Next year for sure — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 2, 2020

This is added to a number of tweets from Elon Musk hinting at Tesla’s entry in India. In July this year, Musk responded to a customer in India who booked his Tesla Model 3 some four years ago, stating that Tesla is coming ‘soon’ to India. Similar tweets happened the previous year as well.

Twitter followers also enquired whether reports about Tesla setting up an R&D facility in Bengaluru, India were true, but there was no response to the query. The Tami Nadu government last month wrote to several automobile companies, including Tesla, to set up shop in the state.

The only Asian market so far that Tesla retails in is China, however, the company is looking to set up its second gigafactory.

Moving back and forth on Tesla’s India dream, Elon Musk has in the past pointed to the Indian government’s policies and criticised FDI norms that are causing a delay in the electric car company’s debut in the country. “Would love to be in India. Some challenging government regulations, unfortunately,” Musk had tweeted.

