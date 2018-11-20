Elon Musk hints Tesla & Mercedes may team up for electric Sprinter van with 520 km of range

Elon Musk has expressed interest in the electric version of Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van. While the current version of the eSprinter is low on range on one full charge, that could change if Tesla were to team up with Mercedes. Tesla boss Musk expressed the possibility via a tweet that his company could team up with Daimler for an electric Sprinter that could potentially be used in Tesla's mobile service fleet.

Mercedes eSprinter is already offered with a short-range electric van that is mainly targeted at delivery fleets within cities. However, this could change with the battery expertise from Tesla if such an agreement is inked.

Mercedes-Benz eSprinter is currently powered by a 41.4 kWh or 55 kWh battery pack. While the 41.4 kWh battery offers 115 km of range, the 55 kWh battery delivers 150 km with a payload capacity of 900 kg and 1040 kg, respectively.

The current model produces 112 hp and 300 Nm of torque with a top speed of 80 km/h. At this speed, the van conserves energy to use it for an increased range, however, the top speed can be configured to 120 km/h.

With assistance from Tesla, Mercedes Sprinter with 200 kWh pack would offer long range, and increased cargo capacity. Besides the eSprinter's use in delivery fleets, it could also open more possibilities like RV/camper van.

This will not be the first time Mercedes-Benz and Tesla come together for powertrain expertise. Tesla supplied the electric powertrains for the first generation electric Smart cars and electric Mercedes-Benz B-Class. However, back then Daimler was a Tesla shareholder.