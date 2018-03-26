Elon Musk deletes Tesla and SpaceX from Facebook: Harsh reality check for Social Media Marketing

Social Media has been a major factor in the growth of digital age and internet. Bringing connectivity, networking and advertising on every single mobile phone has proved heavy investments in Digital Marketing. Reaching out to the target audience using communities and the freedom to openly express views on platforms like Facebook, Twitter has likely reached its saturation point. The recent blunder of data leak by Mark Zuckerberg owned Facebook has not just opened a new debate about the use of social media but also questioned the use of money for marketing on these platforms.

One of the renowned faces in the world, Elon Musk too jumped on the Delete Facebook bandwagon and in fact, he wasn't even aware of a Facebook page on SpaceX existing on social media. Twitter users asked Musk to delete the Facebook pages of both Tesla and SpaceX, to which he responded "will do." Soon after both Tesla and SpaceX have vanished from Facebook.

Elon Musk further also said that Tesla's Facebook page looked lame. In many ways, Tesla became very popular by the use of Social Media. The new age of communications spread the word for becoming what it is. Letting over million of followers go overnight talks a lot about the new age Digital marketing. Has Musk proved that it takes more than Social Media promotions to gain a mass strong following?

Every auto maker globally has increased its budgets and funds its spends on digital activations. Facebook Lives, videos, vine videos, teasers are used to build excitement around a product using the likes of Facebook. But it might have just got too mainstream. Traditional marketing of products might see a push by this move by Elon Musk.

When a strong American company like Tesla and SpaceX can let go million of followers, isn't it time to rethink if millions of money spent on social media platforms are even worth it? Will the use of pre-digital marketing tools make a comeback with this Facebook data blunder?

Musk is the highest-profile tech figure to join people who are expunging Facebook from their lives after it was revealed a firm that worked for Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign had kept data from 50 million Facebook users even after telling the company it had destroyed the information. Facebook Inc. shares fell almost 12 percent since the revelation, and lawmakers are calling on Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg to testify in front of Congress.

Musk said he wasn’t making a political statement, nor did he have the sites taken down because Twitter users goaded him into it.

“Just don’t like Facebook,” he wrote. “Gives me the willies. Sorry.” Elon Musk said.

It’s not the first time Musk has sparred with the social-media giant. Last year, Zuckerberg criticized Musk’s pessimistic view that artificial intelligence is a threat to humanity. “I just don’t understand it,” Zuckerberg said last August. “It’s really negative and in some ways I actually think it is pretty irresponsible.”

Musk responded, writing on Twitter: “I’ve talked to Mark about this. His understanding of the subject is limited.”

In 2016, a SpaceX rocket carrying a Facebook satellite exploded after launch. “I’m deeply disappointed to hear that SpaceX’s launch failure destroyed our satellite that would have provided connectivity to so many entrepreneurs and everyone else,” Zuckerberg wrote on Facebook.

Facebook's Co-founder and Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg took it to Newspapers to apologize. Image source: CNN.com

Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg has taken to traditional full-page newspaper ads to apologize in many British and American Newspapers. Isn't that ironic? Facebook's value has plunged by almost $50 billion. "I promise to do better for you," said Zuckerberg.