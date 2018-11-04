Elon Musk confirms Tesla’s ‘partial presence’ in India: Here’s Tesla’s India plan

Elon Musk has once again hinted at Tesla making its big India debut soon. Tesla Chief in a tweet confirmed Tesla's expansion plans to market beyond North America, Europe and China. Tesla now plans to expand to all population regions by end of 2019 and further said that Tesla is currently mission out on vast geographic regions in some cases. Tesla is on track to manufacture its Model 3 in China and achieving over 7,000 units production capacity.

Elon Musk further confirmed that Tesla will have a partial presence in India and other countries by the end of 2019 with further expansion in 2020. His tweed said, "hopefully, partial presence in India, Africa & South America end of next year, with broader expansion in 2020." However, this is not the first time Elon Musk has hinted at India entry. Earlier in May 2018 Musk had said that “Would love to be in India. Some challenging government regulations, unfortunately. Deepak Ahuja, our CFO, is from India. Tesla will be there as soon as he believes we should.”

Hopefully, partial presence in India, Africa & South America end of next year, with broader expansion in 2020 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2018

Tesla's Gigafactory in Nevada has been able to make good progress to roll out lithium batteries more efficiently with Panasonic leading the development from the front. Tesla and Panasonic partnership is making about ~60% of global electric vehicle battery output. Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi had visited the Tesla plant in 2015 and during this visited, Elon Musk had shared with PM Modi the big developments being done by Tesla and its intent to enter India. Tesla had also begun to take bookings for Model 3 prior to its global launch.

Tesla did try to enter India in 2017 but due to some misunderstanding between the Government and the company. Elon Musk had said due to "some challenging government regulations, unfortunately." Tesla and Elon Musk now plans to have a partial presence in India which means bringing and selling electric cars as CBU and then taking up from there. The Indian Government on many occasions have said about taking a strong stance on electric vehicles to reduce its oil import bills and also the rising air pollution.

Tesla entering India will further boost the electric car market and will also encourage many other global OEMs to enter India. ]