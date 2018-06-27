Elon Musk asks fans for suggestions on new Tesla Pickup Truck with ‘crazy torque’ and AWD!

Tesla has promised that it will launch a pickup truck after the Model Y has been rolled out. But before Tesla settles on specifications and features of the new pickup, Elon Musk took to Twitter asking fans to list some "small, but important nuances" that they expect from a pickup truck. Tesla CEO Musk made the announcement about the pickup truck or Tesla Truck during the unveiling of the Tesla Semi and the next-generation Tesla Roadster in November last year.

Elon Musk noted that the new pickup will be a smaller version of the all-electric long-haul Semi Truck and will be driven with a standard licence. The teaser image revealed back then depicted a massive vehicle that could take another pickup on its bed.

Tesla Truck is expected mostly to be used for transporting heavy items. During the discussion Elon Musk had over Twitter, he mentioned that the Truck will have a dual-motor AWD (all-wheel-drive) system with "crazy torque".

What would you love to see in a Tesla pickup truck? I have a few things in mind, but what do you think are small, but important nuances & what would be seriously next level? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 26, 2018

Furthermore, echoing the suggestions from followers on Twitter, Musk said that Tesla Truck’s suspension would be capable of dynamically adjusting depending on the vehicle’s load. These features will be standard for the pickup truck. The Truck will also have a convenience mechanism for loading and unloading of items onto the bed.

The Tesla Truck will have dual motor all-wheel drive w crazy torque & a suspension that dynamically adjusts for load. Those will be standard. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 26, 2018

Since Tesla Truck would be based on the Semi Truck, it is expected to be huge and hence making parking a bit tricky. To this, Musk confirmed that the Truck will be able to parallel park automatically and will feature 369-degree cameras and sonar.

One of the responders to Elon Musk's tweet made a suggestion about the electric vehicle's rear wheels being able to turn. Tesla Truck is also likely to feature four-wheel steering, which would assist in turning the despite its large size.

It will parallel park automatically & have 360 degree cameras & sonar — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 26, 2018

In a statement on Twitter last December, Musk noted that he was “dying to build” the Tesla pickup truck, considering that he has the core engineering design elements for the vehicle in his mind for five years now. Tesla anticipates to start building the Tesla Truck after the Model Y, which is expected to be unveiled sometime in early 2019. With this, an unveiling of the Tesla Truck sometime in 2020 would be entirely plausible.