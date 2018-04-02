Elon Musk announces Tesla’s Bankruptcy: All you need to know about Musk’s April Fool’s day prank!

Looks like it's the end of the road for Tesla and their poster boy CEO Elon Musk, who as the image portrays seems to have denounced his zest for life and wonder for creation in exchange for the more understandable case of self-loathing and despair. The announcement that came from Tesla’s twitter sweetheart and CEO, Elon Musk’s twitter feed read "Tesla Goes Bankrupt Palo Alto, California, April 1, 2018 -- Despite intense efforts to raise money, including a last-ditch mass sale of Easter Eggs, we are sad to report that Tesla has gone completely and totally bankrupt. So bankrupt, you can't believe it." To further corroborate his story, the Elon Musk followed his tweet with another one that said: "There are many chapters of bankruptcy and, as critics so rightly pointed out, Tesla has them *all*, including Chapter 14 and a half (the worst one)."

Finishing up his tweet-spate with a final tweet calling out his own apparent substance abuse problems saying "was found passed out against a Tesla Model 3, surrounded by "Teslaquilla" bottles, the tracks of dried tears still visible on his cheeks. This is not a forward-looking statement, because, obviously, what's the point? Happy New Month!"

Which is about the same time that internet (and you) probably figured out the entire thing was a cleverly crafted ruse set to make the most out of April Fools day which was yesterday. Although, Tesla’s shareholders who have been on tenterhooks since the recent Model X crashed in autonomous mode. The NTSB was especially not convinced at Tesla’s argument that the Model X’ crash was not a failure on their part, quoting “The NTSB is looking into all aspects of this crash including the driver's previous concerns about the autopilot,We will work to determine the probable cause of the crash and our next update of information about our investigation will likely be when we publish a preliminary report, which generally occurs within a few weeks of completion of field work."

Last week, the company said that a search of its service records did not "find anything suggesting that the customer ever complained to Tesla about the performance of Autopilot. There was a concern raised once about navigation not working correctly, but Autopilot's performance is unrelated to navigation."