Electric Vehicles in India to get Green number plates: Toll discounts and special parking zones planned

The Government of India is considering green registration number plates for electric vehicles in India to differentiate EVs with regular vehicles. These green registration number plates on electric vehicles will also help EVs to get preferential treatment like discounted tolls and special parking zones confirms a report on Hindustan Times.

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways will soon issue an official notification and give more details on specifications of these new number plates specifically for electric vehicles. Ministry proposes that the registration plates for private electric vehicles will have a green background with text in white and commercial electric vehicles will have a green background with text in yellow further says the report.

Government's think tank Niti Aayog is responsible for the rollout of EVs in India and is currently framing various policies that will help in faster adoption of such vehicles. Niti Aayog has said no need for a National EV policy right now. Niti Aayog along with members from Ministry of Power, Road Transport and Heavy Industries are working together to outline the framework for electric vehicles in India.

Current in India there are four different types of number plates in use: White background with black text for personal passenger vehicles; Yellow background with black text for CVs; black background with yellow text for rental vehicles and blue background with white text for various high commissioners and embassies. '

In addition, vehicles used in defence and authorised by defence ministry will have a different registration process and system in place. President of India and State Governors will have a red number plate with just the National Emblem.

In an interview to Hindustan Times, a road transport official said, “having a different colour number plate will distinguish electric vehicles from other vehicles and will help if preferential treatment has to be given to such vehicles for parking facilities and tolling.”

Source: Hindustan Times