Electric vehicles: The benefits of owning one explained

You don't need me to tell you this, right? Electric vehicles are going to be the future of the automobile industry. We've so many automakers like Citroen, Volvo, Mercedes-Benz and more pledging that they will introduce an electric model every year or better still have hybrids in the range from 2020. The point that I am trying to make here is very obvious. EVs are the in-thing today. So, let's ponder a bit about how electric vehicles can be good for you and since we talking about the benefits, a glance at the shortcomings too is warranted. However, the latter is scheduled for another day. For the moment, we dwell on the good.

Good things about electric vehicles

1) One doesn't have to spend a lot in their maintenance. Electric vehicles have way less moving parts than your conventional-fuelled car or bike. This means there is no engine oil to be flushed, air filters to be replaced or parts to be lubed. A customary battery check-up is all that is needed. The process takes less than an hour, depending on the load at a particular service station. Cars might take a bit longer as there could be the infotainment system or some non-powertrain related part that might require a dekko.

2) Running costs are lower. A car or two-wheeler running on electricity is guaranteed to have lower operating costs. After all, the government (Indian) has to import oil and that reflects in the fuel prices (ever shooting). The price for electricity has nearly stayed the same. For example, in Noida it has been Rs 8/unit while in Mumbai, it is around Rs 12/unit. If you calculate, the running cost for an EV comes to less than 60 paisa/km. That's a whole lot of saving compared to the fact that running your own petrol/diesel vehicle will be at least 10 times higher.

3) No smoke or pollution. While it is a different story from the well to the wheel for these vehicles, the ground reality is that an EV doesn't have final emissions. This makes them run clean. So, these are classified as non-polluting vehicles. Ideal for situations like Delhi's very own odd-even and those gasping for breath.

4) You're promised lower registration fees or perhaps none at all. Few states are giving free registrations and what not if you purchase an electric vehicle. Moreover, municipality-designated parking spots are free for EVs. While a smaller cost, one doesn't have to pay for PUC certificates as well.

5) There is no sound pollution. Electric vehicles produce next to no-sound. Unless you buy a high-end model or an electric sportscar with artifically induced sound resonators. So, the world in the future is going to be full of creepy vehicles that will be right next to you and wouldn't announce their presence. Eco-friendly, I suppose!

6) Charging an electric vehicle is possible at every place that has a plug. More often than not, you can charge the car or scooter at an office without having to pay anything. Come on. We are Indians and know that office parking lots will not charge us for the electricity consumed. A mall might charge you though.

Ready for the electric vehicle negatives that will have you tearing your hair out, bookmark this page.